Ravi Shastri Congratulated On Social Media For Launch Of New Business Venture '23 Yards'

Indian men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri could be considered the ultimate 'Jack of all trades' when it comes to cricket. Shastri was a prolific all-rounder during his time in the team and enjoyed great success as a commentator after his retirement from the game. As an administrator of cricket in the country, Ravi Shastri became the director of the Indian cricket team and is now the coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Now for the first time, Ravi Shastri has decided to step outside the boundaries of cricket with an entrepreneurial venture.

Ravi Shastri launches '23 yards'

Amidst the lockdown, Ravi Shastri has announced the launch of his new business venture '23 Yards'. The company will launch with a line of male grooming products including beard oils, face wash, body wash, aftershave, deodorant and of course, hand sanitizers. Shastri said that his decision to enter the arena of men's grooming stemmed from his personal attentiveness to grooming, which he felt had the power to make a bad situation bearable.

In an interview with Forbes, he quoted as saying, "As a cricketer, I groom the Indian cricket team to challenge themselves. I'm not here to teach anyone anything new but rather instil the art of success and taking the extra yard." For this venture, Shastri has partnered with personal care manufacturer Ador Multiproducts Ltd. The ex-Indian captain is confident that the line's affordable price tag and superior ingredients will set it apart in the crowded market.

Ravi Shastri net worth

According to CelebWorth, the Shastri net worth stands at an estimated $8 million (₹57.24 crores). Shastri's salary as the coach of the Indian men's cricket team is reported to have been increased to ₹10 crores according to various reports, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the world. Apart from his coaching job, Shastri earns from his advisory role at India Resources Limited, a mining company. He also has a diverse portfolio of investments as any other celebrity would and earns from those as well. He is also the director of an education institute, Greycells and is said to have invested 58.8 lakh rupees in it.

The former Indian captain is also a collector of luxury cars. It seems that Shastri's 1985 Audi win inspired his love for cars. The Shastri net worth is also bolstered by Shastri's collectin of Audis, Mercedes Benz, Fords and BMWs. His most recent addition to this collection is an Audi RS5.

