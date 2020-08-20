Anil Kumble Trolls Sachin Tendulkar With Special 'wrong'un' On World Photography Day Post

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been more active on social media since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in India over the last few months. However, whenever the right-hander shares something, he ensures that it is out of the box more often than not. On Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar was in the news once again because of an interesting post he shared on his Twitter account on the occasion of World Photography Day.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's abs floors netizens as Mumbai Indians star prepares for IPL 2020

Anil Kumble reacts hysterically to Sachin Tendulkar's photo on World Photography Day

In the picture shared by Sachin Tendulkar on World Photography Day, a car is seen flying with many several people standing on the ground beside another car. Sachin Tendulkar asked his fans and former teammate, Anil Kumble, to describe what was happening in the photo. However, the 'Master Blaster' asked them to come up with wrong answers only.

The reason Tendulkar tagged Anil Kumble was that the leg-spinner himself is an avid photographer. Anil Kumble's Instagram feed is full of stunning wildlife pictures, which shows how good the Kumble photography skills are. Anil Kumble was quick to respond to Sachin Tendulkar's post as he came up with a hysterical reply.

ALSO READ | KXIP, Rajasthan Royals and KKR to fly to UAE for IPL 2020 on Thursday

I know the correct answer @sachin_rt and hence won’t attempt since you are seeking only wrong answers.😜 https://t.co/3d0urWBT2o — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 19, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar also reacted hilariously to Anil Kumble's comment saying that just like his post, the leggie's wrong ones (googlies) are difficult to pick.

Just like the pic, your wrong’uns were hard to pick. 😜 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 19, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11's excitement on IPL 2020 title sponsor declaration draws funniest memes on Twitter

Anil Kumble has published a book named 'Wide Angle', which showcases his mastery with the camera and more Kumble photography information is given. The book that was released by Shane Warne in 2010 has pictures that show the other side of the veteran spinner. In fact, during his coaching stint with the Indian team, Anil Kumble was spotted clicking pictures with his camera on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble is set to coach the Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Anil Kumble replaced Mike Hesson as the head coach of the Kings XI Punjab. This is Anil Kumble's first stint as the head coach of an IPL franchise.

Previously, Kumble was the chief mentor for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively. Kings XI Punjab have a new captain in the form of KL Rahul, who replaced R Ashwin for the IPL 2020. The Bengaluru duo of Anil Kumble and KL Rahul would look to work in tandem and guide the Punjab-based franchise to their maiden IPL title.

ALSO READ | 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma is 'up and running' as he hits the nets ahead of IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR TWITTER