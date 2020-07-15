Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble is arguably the best spinner that India has produced. His record in Test cricket is staggering as he is the only Indian bowler to have bagged more than 600 wickets. In 1999, Anil Kumble grabbed all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan, joining Jim Laker as the only players to accomplish the feat.

Kumble photography club? Anil Kumble son photos featured in NIF

Besides bamboozling batsmen through his spin-bowling, Anil Kumble is also an avid photographer. His Instagram feed is full of stunning wildlife pictures which shows how good the Kumble photography skills are. Anil Kumble has also published a book named 'Wide Angle' which showcases his mastery with the camera and more Kumble photography information is given. The book that was released by Shane Warne in 2010 has pictures that shows the other side of the veteran spinner.

In fact, during his coaching stint with the Indian team, Anil Kumble was spotted clicking pictures with his camera on several occasions. And it looks like a young Mayas, who is also known as the Anil Kumble son, has followed his father's footsteps. Mayas is also passionate about photography just like his father and seems to want to add to the Kumble photography stream.

On Tuesday, Anil Kumble took to Twitter and shared an article by his son Mayas Kumble that featured in Nature in Focus (NIF). NIF is in the space of curation and dissemination of information about India's wild spaces. The article has several wildlife photos clicked by Mayas at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which is located about 150 km from the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra. Anil Kumble wrote that he was proud of his son whose article featured in NIF.

Proud of my son, whose article has been featured in NIF. Tadoba Through My Lens https://t.co/Dxh3xSf9Ee — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 14, 2020

Kumble photography: What is Anil Kumble net worth?

The veteran spinner has been a known figure in the country for three decades now which is why fans often wonder what is Anil Kumble net worth. According to thenetworthportal.com, Anil Kumble net worth is $11 million. Anil Kumble's mајоr ѕоurсе оf іnсоmе hаѕ bееn frоm thе gаmе аnd рlауіng fоr thе nаtіоn. Не аlѕо hаѕ bееn аѕѕосіаtеd wіth ѕоmе ІРL tеаmѕ whісh brоught hіm а gооd аmоunt. Не won а thrее-уеаr соntrасt wоrth UЅ$500,000 реr уеаr іn thе ІРL 2008 аuсtіоnѕ.

Anil Kumble owns a Mercedes – Benz E – class and a Ford Endeavor SUV. Аnіl Kumble net worth also includes his business venture. The former Indian captain wеnt оn tо bесоmе а ѕроrtѕ еntrерrеnеur bу ѕtаrtіng hіѕ оwn ѕtаrt-uр vеnturе саllеd Теnvіс thаt fосuѕеѕ оn рrоvіdіng ѕроrtѕ еduсаtіоn аnd trаіnіng іn mаіnѕtrеаm ѕсhооlѕ асrоѕѕ thе соuntrу. Не аnd hіѕ brоthеr Dіnеѕh Кumblе аrе thе mајоr іnvеѕtоrѕ іn thіѕ vеnturе.

