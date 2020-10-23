Anrich Nortje Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life Of Delhi Quick

South African speedster Anrich Nortje made his international debut in 2019. He has since represented his national side in six Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is. The 26-year-old is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) featuring for the Delhi franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Here is a look at Anrich Nortje’s net worth, his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.

Also Read | Brett Lee Lauds Anrich Nortje's 156.2 Km/hr Ball, Fans Compare The Duo On Twitter

How much is the Anrich Nortje net worth estimated at?

According to peopleai.com, the Anrich Nortje net worth is estimated at $1 million (approximately ₹7.3 crore). A majority of his net worth includes the income he receives from Cricket South Africa (CSA) as an active cricket player.

How much is the Nortje Dream11 IPL salary figure?

Anrich Nortje was roped in by Delhi for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season after pacer Chris Woakes opted out of the tournament. The speedster was acquired by the Delhi franchise for US$70,000 (approximately ₹50 lakh).

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary And Personal Life Of Delhi Fast Bowler

Anrich Nortje personal life details

Anrich Nortje was born on November 16, 1993, in Eastern Cape Town, South Africa. He is engaged to a teacher named Micaella Kleu.

Also Read | Nortje Aims Akhtar's Record After Delivering Fastest Ever IPL Ball; Lists Requirements

Nortje fastest ball in Dream11 IPL: A look into the Anrich Nortje Dream11 IPL stats section

In a match against Rajasthan on October 14, Anrich Nortje delivered the fastest ball in IPL history. While the Nortje's 156.2 km/hr ball was dispatched for a boundary by Jos Buttler, the burly South African pacer cleaned up the Rajasthan opening batsman off the very next delivery with another 155 kph-plus thunderbolt. Apart from Nortje's fastest ball in the league, the pacer also occupies the top 3 spots in the celebrated list.

Overall, the Anrich Nortje Dream11 IPL stats section comprises of some impressive numbers. He has represented his franchise in nine matches this season and has scalped 12 wickets. Nortje has picked up his wickets at an average of 23.25.

Watch Nortje fastest ball in Dream11 IPL

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Missed By Fans In Commentary Box After Tweeting On Nortje's 155 Km/hr Snorter

Disclaimer: The above Anrich Nortje net worth and Anrich Nortje Dream11 IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Anrich Nortje net worth and Anrich Nortje Dream11 IPL salary figures.

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.