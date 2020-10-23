Anrich Nortje Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life Of Delhi Quick

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
South African speedster Anrich Nortje made his international debut in 2019. He has since represented his national side in six Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is. The 26-year-old is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) featuring for the Delhi franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Here is a look at Anrich Nortje’s net worth, his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.
According to peopleai.com, the Anrich Nortje net worth is estimated at $1 million (approximately ₹7.3 crore). A majority of his net worth includes the income he receives from Cricket South Africa (CSA) as an active cricket player.
Anrich Nortje was roped in by Delhi for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season after pacer Chris Woakes opted out of the tournament. The speedster was acquired by the Delhi franchise for US$70,000 (approximately ₹50 lakh).
Anrich Nortje was born on November 16, 1993, in Eastern Cape Town, South Africa. He is engaged to a teacher named Micaella Kleu.
In a match against Rajasthan on October 14, Anrich Nortje delivered the fastest ball in IPL history. While the Nortje's 156.2 km/hr ball was dispatched for a boundary by Jos Buttler, the burly South African pacer cleaned up the Rajasthan opening batsman off the very next delivery with another 155 kph-plus thunderbolt. Apart from Nortje's fastest ball in the league, the pacer also occupies the top 3 spots in the celebrated list.
Overall, the Anrich Nortje Dream11 IPL stats section comprises of some impressive numbers. He has represented his franchise in nine matches this season and has scalped 12 wickets. Nortje has picked up his wickets at an average of 23.25.
