Brett Lee Lauds Anrich Nortje's 156.2 Km/hr Ball, Fans Compare The Duo On Twitter

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is currently a part of the Star Sports expert panel to give his take on the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Quite recently, he praised South African-based Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje’s performance from his side’s recent victory against Rajasthan. Brett Lee, a speed demon himself, recognised Nortje's 156.2 km per hr ball to Rajasthan’s opening batsman Jos Buttler.

Also Read | Brett Lee Takes Only 2nd Off In 35 Days, Netizens Amazed With His Looks And Commitment

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brett Lee applauds Anrich Nortje fastest ball

On Wednesday, October 14, i.e. during Delhi’s Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Rajasthan, Brett Lee took to Twitter to praise Anrich Nortje fastest ball from the match. In his tweet, the cricketer-turned-commentator referred to Nortje’s pacey over as “seriously good heat”. Brett Lee particularly described the fifth ball of the South African pacer’s evening which clocked at 156.2 km per hr.

Brett Lee commends Anrich Nortje 156.2 km per hr ball to Jos Buttler

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Pacer Anrich Nortje Recalls The First Two Scalps Of His Debut Season

Interestingly, fans of Brett Lee were quick to draw comparisons of the 26-year-old South African paceman with him. After Nortje delivered the fastest ball in the history of the tournament, several fans took to the microblogging site and remembered some of Brett Lee’s fieriest spells in international cricket. The 2003 World Cup-winner was known for consistently hitting speeds of up to 150 kph, irrespective of the playing conditions.

Here is a look at some fans comparing Anrich Nortje fastest ball with cricketer-turned-commentator Brett Lee:

Its a normal thing for you sir 😍😍😘

My fvrt bowler

Love you from #Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CDFXQq77TW — Hassan Ibne Noor ♡ (@ZiaHata) October 15, 2020

Miss those days when Brett Lee, akhtar, harmison and Bond were consistently hitting above 150kph 🔥 — Deepanshu (@deepanshu270) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Natarajan's Yorkers Fuel Hyderabad's First Win, Brett Lee Lauds Pacer

Delighted to see such speed. After Lee,Shoaib era not many who could bowl 150+ consistently. Bowled consistenly with fiery attitude. — R_Ranjan (@ManInsuperable) October 14, 2020

2003 Aus vs Sri lanka worldcup. #Brettlee 160.1kmph i still remember . Stump gone for attapattu 😎🥰🥰 — selva (@SelvaPr007) October 14, 2020

Anrich Nortje fastest ball: Details about Nortje 156.2 km per hr ball

While the Anrich Nortje 156.2 km per hr ball was dispatched for a boundary by Jos Buttler, the burly South African pacer cleaned up the Rajasthan opening batsman off the very next delivery with another 155 kph-plus thunderbolt. The incident occurred during the third over of Rajasthan’s run-chase, which was the opening over of the evening for the right-arm fast bowler. While Anrich Nortje fastest ball of the match was also the fastest-ever recorded in the history of Dream11 IPL, the South African pacer now actually occupies the top 3 spots in the celebrated list.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar, Fans Left In Splits After Brett Lee Makes Fun Of Him In Old Video: Watch

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Brett Lee Twitter and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.