Brett Lee Lauds Anrich Nortje's 156.2 Km/hr Ball, Fans Compare The Duo On Twitter

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is currently a part of the Star Sports expert panel to give his take on the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Quite recently, he praised South African-based Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje’s performance from his side’s recent victory against Rajasthan. Brett Lee, a speed demon himself, recognised Nortje's 156.2 km per hr ball to Rajasthan’s opening batsman Jos Buttler.
On Wednesday, October 14, i.e. during Delhi’s Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Rajasthan, Brett Lee took to Twitter to praise Anrich Nortje fastest ball from the match. In his tweet, the cricketer-turned-commentator referred to Nortje’s pacey over as “seriously good heat”. Brett Lee particularly described the fifth ball of the South African pacer’s evening which clocked at 156.2 km per hr.
Seriously good heat from @AnrichNortje02 156.2kmph 🔥— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) October 14, 2020
✊ @IPL @StarSportsIndia
Interestingly, fans of Brett Lee were quick to draw comparisons of the 26-year-old South African paceman with him. After Nortje delivered the fastest ball in the history of the tournament, several fans took to the microblogging site and remembered some of Brett Lee’s fieriest spells in international cricket. The 2003 World Cup-winner was known for consistently hitting speeds of up to 150 kph, irrespective of the playing conditions.
Its a normal thing for you sir 😍😍😘— Hassan Ibne Noor ♡ (@ZiaHata) October 15, 2020
My fvrt bowler
Love you from #Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/CDFXQq77TW
Miss those days when Brett Lee, akhtar, harmison and Bond were consistently hitting above 150kph 🔥— Deepanshu (@deepanshu270) October 14, 2020
Delighted to see such speed. After Lee,Shoaib era not many who could bowl 150+ consistently. Bowled consistenly with fiery attitude.— R_Ranjan (@ManInsuperable) October 14, 2020
2003 Aus vs Sri lanka worldcup. #Brettlee 160.1kmph i still remember . Stump gone for attapattu 😎🥰🥰— selva (@SelvaPr007) October 14, 2020
While the Anrich Nortje 156.2 km per hr ball was dispatched for a boundary by Jos Buttler, the burly South African pacer cleaned up the Rajasthan opening batsman off the very next delivery with another 155 kph-plus thunderbolt. The incident occurred during the third over of Rajasthan’s run-chase, which was the opening over of the evening for the right-arm fast bowler. While Anrich Nortje fastest ball of the match was also the fastest-ever recorded in the history of Dream11 IPL, the South African pacer now actually occupies the top 3 spots in the celebrated list.
