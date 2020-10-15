Ravi Shastri Missed By Fans In Commentary Box After Tweeting On Nortje's 155 Km/hr Snorter

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket commentators in recent memory. While the 58-year-old was a constant feature inside the commentary box particularly in India's matches, the 80-Test veteran has left the aforementioned duty ever since he took up Team India coaching role in 2017. However, it appears that several of his fans are still missing Ravi Shastri’s commentary role as evidenced from their recent posts on social media.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Team CEO Gives Huge Update On Imran Tahir's Future In Tournament

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri praises Anrich Nortje fastest ball, fans want him back for commentary

On Wednesday, October 14, Ravi Shastri took to his social media account to praise South African-based Delhi speedster Anrich Nortje for his role in Delhi’s win over Rajasthan. While he bowled his quota of four overs to end up with figures of 2-33, it was his scorching speed that made a difference to the outcome of the match. In the third over of Rajasthan run-chase, which was bowled by the 26-year-old South African, the right-arm pacer once clocked an eye-grabbing speed of 156.2 kph to Jos Buttler.

Ravi Shastri praised Anrich Nortje's speeds and the overall contest between the burly South African bowler and Rajasthan’s opening batsman Jos Buttler. The Indian head coach referred to the competition as “fire” meeting “fire” which made for “fabulous viewing” for the viewers.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri lauds Anrich Nortje fastest ball to Jos Buttler

Fire meets fire. Pace lights up the timber and wins. Nortje-Buttler. Fabulous viewing #DCvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/s2VjuJPR5R — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Names Player Needed The Most In International Cricket & It Is NOT Virat Kohli

Apparently, several fans responded to Ravi Shastri in the comments section, requesting the cricket expert to return to the commentary box. Here is a look at some of the fans who are missing the voice of coach Shastri behind the microphone:

We miss your voice in the commentary box... could you please come back to the com box!! Your commentary is next to none!! ☺️ — Vinod Basnure (@IamVBasnure) October 15, 2020

Please sir come back to commentary 🙏 (2 good times) — Barani Dharan (@barani661998) October 14, 2020

ohh

would have loved to u have on commentary in that over — Arav Mendiratta 🌐 (@mendiratta_arav) October 14, 2020

Miss you in commentary box ravi bhai — Shivam Tailor (@shivam_tailor8) October 14, 2020

Missing your presence as commentator. — Rishi Karjekar 🇮🇳 (@Rishii_K) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Brett Lee Lauds Anrich Nortje Fastest Ball, Fans Compare The Duo On Twitter

Anrich Nortje fastest ball: Details about Nortje 156.2 km per hour ball

While the Anrich Nortje 156.2 km per hour ball was dispatched for a boundary by Jos Buttler, the Delhi pacer cleaned up the Rajasthan opening batsman off the very next delivery with another 155 kph-plus thunderbolt. The incident occurred during the third over of Rajasthan’s run-chase, which was the opening over of the evening for the right-arm fast bowler. While Anrich Nortje fastest ball of the match was also the fastest-ever recorded in the history of Dream11 IPL, the South African cricketer now actually occupies the top 3 spots in the celebrated list.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Amazes Fans With First Training Session During Dream11 IPL 2020; Watch Video

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Ravi Shastri Instagram and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.