Virender Sehwag Copies Rajinikanth To Mock Chennai, Calls Saurabh Tiwary 'Samosa Pav'

The much-anticipated Dream11 IPL's 'El Clasico' between Chennai and Mumbai did not live up to the expectations of the fans as MS Dhoni's team succumbed under pressure once again in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Former India opener Virender Sehwag gave his take on Chennai's dismal batting performances while also taking a playful jibe at the fitness of certain cricketers. Virender Sehwag's web show Viru Ki Baithak is a hit among the masses for his match analysis, which is topped with a tinge of humour.

Virender Sehwag feels even 'Rajni can't' save Chennai

Voicing his opinions on Friday's encounter between Chennai and Mumbai, Virender Sehwag poked fun at Chennai's batting collapse. The ex-cricketer stated that even Rajinikanth cannot help save the franchise's fortunes after their underwhelming performance. Known for his innovative getups for his show, the Najafgarh-born star was also dressed like popular actor Rajinikanth.

Sehwag also spoke about Saurabh Tiwary replacing Rohit Sharma in the line-up, as the latter was ruled out of the contest due to an injury. He termed it as 'Samosa Pav' coming in for 'Vada Pav', taking a jibe at Saurabh Tiwary's weight. He also went on to give a new name to 41-year-old Imran Tahir by labelling him as 'Tahir Chacha'

Mumbai trump Chennai by 10 wickets

After being asked to bat first, Chennai's batsmen fell like nine pins after Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional spells with the new ball. The onus was on skipper MS Dhoni to steer his side to a respectable total, but the 39-year-old's woes against wrist spinners continued as he was undone by Rahul Chahar. All-rounder San Curran was the only saving grace for the team as he slammed his second Dream11 IPL half-century, to help his side post a modest total of 114.

Ishan Kishan opened the batting alongside Quinton de Kock in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The move paid dividends for the defending champions as the two orchestrated the run chase with ease. Mumbai raced to the target in the 13th over riding on Ishan Kishan's 68* and Quinton de Kock's 46*. This marked the first occasion in the league's history that Chennai was handed a 10-wicket defeat.

Chennai's chances of making it into the play-offs are weakening exponentially as they find themselves at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Mumbai's campaign has been drastically contrasting to Chennai's as they claimed their seventh win of the season. The defending champions currently occupy the top spot on the table with 14 points.

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram

