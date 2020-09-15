Arjun Tendulkar Enjoys With Mumbai Indians, Joins Them As Top Net Bowler Ahead Of IPL 2020

Arjun Tendulkar has sparked off rumours of his inclusion into the MI side after he was seen with members of the Mumbai Indians side in the UAE on Monday. Arjun Tendulkar and many other players from the Mumbai Indians shared pictures of themselves enjoying some downtime in the swimming pool of their hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of the IPL 2020. In an image posted on his Instagram stories, sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar can be seen with teammates Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and James Pattinson.

Also read | Sachin Tendulkar To Endorse Paytm Games, Netizens Form #SachinisBack Trend On Twitter

What is Arjun Tendulkar doing in Dubai with Rohit Sharma and co.?

Arjun Tendulkar, who has often been spotted bowling in the nets for the Mumbai Indians previously, is not yet a part of the playing members of the team. He was never been in an IPL auction either. Thus his presence in Dubai, despite the strict quarantine rules, is being questioned by people. However, there is no controversy involved in any of this. Arjun Tendulkar has officially travelled to Dubai as a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2020. This will mean that he has followed all the proper channels for being there including the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Arjun Tendulkar has previously been seen bowling in the nets to the National Men's side as well as to the Women's squad ahead of their World Cup match in 2016. Unlike 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar prefers the ball to the bat. He is a left-arm pacer who also bats. Though Sachin Tendulkar was also a fair bowler, he mostly filled the role of a batsman in the later years of his career.

Arjun Tendulkar has been a constant presence in the domestic sides for the country and for Mumbai and has swiftly risen in the ranks of domestic cricket. Despite receiving a lot of attention for being the son of one of the best cricketers on the planet, Tendulkar has remained humble as he works his way through to the top. Only time will tell if he leaves a legacy of his own.

Also read | MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Favoured By Brands Over Top Bollywood Actors In 2020

IPL 2020 schedule

The first match of the IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 19 in Dubai. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cash-rich Indian Premier League was shifted to the UAE, where it will be played in three different cities. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play the opening game against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. The Rohit Sharma-led MI side will hope to win their fifth title, while MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to equal MI's four titles.

Also read | Mumbai Indians Players Get Tested For COVID-19, To Undergo 21-24 Tests In IPL 2020: Watch

Also read | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Confirm THIS Top Indian Brand As Sponsor For 7th Consecutive Year

Image Credits: Rahul Chahar Instagram