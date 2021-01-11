IPL 2021 Auction: Varun Chakravarthy's Emergence To Push Kuldeep Yadav Out Of Kolkata?

The Kolkata IPL team is home to many T20 stalwarts, and they boast of an enviable line-up year after year. Apart from match-winning power hitters on their side, the two-time champions also are known for having a formidable spin bowling attack. With proven names like Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy, the think tank will have to take a tough call regarding their future ahead of the upcoming IPL auction.

IPL 2021: Kuldeep Yadav to face the axe because of Varun Chakravarthy?

The left-arm spinner has chipped in with several match-winning performances for the Kolkata team over the years, and he has a knack of picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals. However, he has never looked the same after Moeen Ali smashed him for 27 runs in a league match back in 2019. The match has visibly dented the talented bowler's confidence, and he has merely looked a pale version of his old self on several occasions post that.

On the other hand, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in the side had surprised several fans. The 29-year-old has only played a single match in the cash-rich league in 2019 for the Punjab team and had a forgettable outing. He had to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season with an injury. However, the spinner's stint with the Kolkata team was an impressive one as the bowler emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in the 13th edition of the league.

Chakravarthy claimed 17 wickets in just 13 matches and is likely to act as the team's premier spinner alongside Sunil Narine in the upcoming IPL 2021. Moreover, according to Insidesport.co, a source close to the Kolkata team has revealed that they are likely to release several high-profile players including Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the IPL auction. Varun Chakravarthy's monumental success could very well result in Kuldeep Yadav facing the axe ahead of the upcoming season.

Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2020 price

The cricketer had a phenomenal run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018–19, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Tamil Nadu side. His exploits in domestic cricket fetched him a paycheck of ₹8.40 crore in the IPL. The spinner was included in the Kolkata side in the subsequent season and the Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2020 price was ₹4 crores.

Image source: Kolkata IPL team Instagram

