Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Snapped Having Coffee With Friend In Mumbai; See Video

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar is a social media sensation. Despite being the daughter of such a legendary cricketer and a household name since her childhood, Sara has carved a niche for herself on social media with her impeccable fashion sense that has left fans in awe of her. Sara possesses a massive fan following on Instagram with over 1.2 million people following her handle. The 23-year-old keeps her fans updated by regularly posting her pictures on the photo and video sharing site.

Sara Tendulkar spotted in public after long time

As active as she is on social media, Sara is seldom seen in public as she believes in leading a quiet life away from the public eye. However, Sara was recently spotted in public after a long time. Indian entertainment photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account shared a video of Sara having coffee with her friend. In the video, Sara is seen wearing white and black casuals as she is sitting with her coffee mug in her hand.

In the past, Sara has been in the news for dating rumours with Indian batsman Shubman Gill. The two have constantly been in the news for their presence on each other's social media accounts. However, in October, it was discovered that when one goes to Google and searches 'Shubman Gill wife', they get Sara Tendulkar as the answer.

However, this is not the truth and rather, is just a goof-up by the search engine. The rumours of Shubman Gill dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Neither Shubman Gill nor Sara Tendulkar has confirmed the status of their relationship. But if their social media activities are anything to go by, it seems like the two have been struck by Cupid's arrow.

Sara had raised a lot of eyebrows when she had posted a special Instagram story for rumoured beau Gill. The 23-year-old had applauded Shubman Gill for his outstanding fielding efforts in a Dream11 IPL 2020 match. In fact, in 2019, Hardik Pandya was seen teasing Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name. Shubman Gill had posted a picture in which he can be seen standing beside his new car. The Kolkata batsman was understandably proud of his possession as seen in the post.

Sara had congratulated Gill for the new vehicle, followed by a heart emoji. Gill was quick to reply to Sara Tendulkar's message by thanking her and he too ended his message with a heart sign. Hardik Pandya jumped in the conversation to tease Shubman Gill and told the youngster 'Most welcome' from Sara Tendulkar’s end.

