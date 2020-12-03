Arun Jaitley's Son Rohan To Take Leaf Out Of BCCI's Book In Forming CAC For Delhi Cricket

Advocate Rohan Jaitley, who is the son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was elected as the chief of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) last month. Jaitley won the DDCA election unopposed as the solitary contender who had filed his nomination against him withdrew his application. Jaitley is also the youngest ever to occupy the post of DDCA President.

The DDCA is now in for some extensive reforms with a new president on board. Recently, the DDCA had announced seven more committees, in addition to the finance committee. Now, in the coming days, Jaitley is set to form a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) with the best available players as members to guide the association. The new DDCA president was involved in a conversation with Sportstar and opened up on his plans and agendas as the chief of the DDCA.

Jaitley said that by the end of the first week of December, they will have a CAC in place to trigger the cricket process and to prepare for the season ahead. He added that the CAC will have the respect and support of the DDCA. Jaitley was also optimistic that Delhi cricket will gain immensely from the wisdom that this CAC will bring to the job.

Jaitley also suggested on appointing a head coach for the state. Speaking on the same, the DDCA President said that it is in process and they will look into this possibility of having a coach who will provide the vision for the entire state in all age groups. Jaitley also revealed that a tough local league is also a priority for them and added that it all depends on when they can begin cricketing action in the state with all the safety measures in place.

In the past, the DDCA's name has been tainted due to several issues like financial irregularities among others. Jaitley reckoned that the most important job at hand for them is to restore the credibility of the DDCA. He stated that they are here to meet the growing expectations of all the stakeholders associated with the game in the Capital.

Jaitley assured everyone that there won’t be any compromise on the issue related to governance. He pointed out that transparency and accountability are going to be the key elements in their approach. Jaitley further said that he has a dedicated team which has assured its best to restore the glory that once Delhi was proud of in cricket circles.

I extend my best wishes to Rohan Jaitley ji as he files his nomination for DDCA President. Looking forward to the execution of work under his vision and initiative. @rohanjaitley — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 7, 2020

Jaitley also revealed about his plans to make the Arun Jaitley Stadium (named after his father) at par with international stadiums. He said that the process had begun with redevelopment and up-gradation of facilities. Jaitley disclosed that the process has been divided into three parts: Stadium infrastructure, Cricket Infrastructure and Club infrastructure.

Elaborating on the same, Jaitley opined that the stadium infrastructure will look at facilities like a state of the art gymnasium, indoor and outdoor modern practice facilities, a swimming pool, tennis and badminton courts. He said that he has stepped into the stadium after a few years and is very keen to introduce a system which will make the members' experience at the stadium a pleasant one.

Jaitley also opened up on his plans to overhaul the cricketing structure in Delhi. He said that they are planning to set up two cricket academies in association with the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) which will have the best of facilities and coaches. Jaitley added that they want to reach out to youngsters from all over the city by facilitating these academies and providing them with easy access. He revealed that they are going to appoint mentors as in-charge of these academies where they would not only pick the talent but groom it by fine-tuning their skills and maintain their data as well as monitor their progress. Jaitely assured that he wants to ensure that young cricketers of exceptional qualities are not lost to Delhi cricket.

