AS W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020, Preview

Adelaide Strikers take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 2nd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. Here is our AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
AS W vs HB W dream11 prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS W) and Hobart Hurricanes (HB W) will clash in the second match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at Hurstville Oval, Sydney at 5:00 am IST. The AS W vs HB W live streaming will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Here is a look at the AS W vs HB W match prediction and the AS W vs HB W Dream11 team.

AS W vs HB W live: AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction and preview

The Hobart team had a dismal campaign in the last edition of Women's Big Bash League as they finished on the seventh spot. The side could only manage 4 victories from 14 matches. Adelaide were the more impressive side out of the two and were the runners up last year. Hobart will aim to turn their fortunes around this season as they take on the resilient Adelaide side on Sunday. The blockbuster contest is bound to entertain the fans on the opening day of the league's newest season. 

AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AS W vs HB W Dream11 team

AS W vs HB W playing 11: AS W squad for AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction

  • Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

AS W vs HB W playing 11: HB W squad for AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction

  • Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Chloe Abel, Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw, Rachel Priest (wk), Emily Smith, Nell Bryson-Smith, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AS W vs HB W Dream11 team

  • S. Taylor
  • S. Bates 
  • H. Mattews 
  • R. Priest 

AS W vs HB W match prediction: AS W vs HB W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: R. Priest 

Batsmen: B. Patterson, C. Hall, L. Wolvaardt 

All-rounders: H. Mathews (vice-captain), N. Carey, S. Taylor (captain), S. Bates 

Bowlers: A. Wellington, B. Vakarewa, M. Schutt

AS W vs HB W live: AS W vs HB W match prediction

As per our AS W vs HB W match prediction, AS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, AS W vs HB W top picks, and AS W vs HB W dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AS W vs HB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Source: Adelaide Strikers Instagram 

 

 

 

 

 

 

