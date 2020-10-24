AS W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Adelaide Strikers Women (AS W) and Hobart Hurricanes (HB W) will clash in the second match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at Hurstville Oval, Sydney at 5:00 am IST. The AS W vs HB W live streaming will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Here is a look at the AS W vs HB W match prediction and the AS W vs HB W Dream11 team.
Get really, really pumped 🔥— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 23, 2020
It all gets underway on Sunday! #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/kW3ENFpVv8
The Hobart team had a dismal campaign in the last edition of Women's Big Bash League as they finished on the seventh spot. The side could only manage 4 victories from 14 matches. Adelaide were the more impressive side out of the two and were the runners up last year. Hobart will aim to turn their fortunes around this season as they take on the resilient Adelaide side on Sunday. The blockbuster contest is bound to entertain the fans on the opening day of the league's newest season.
Wicket-keepers: R. Priest
Batsmen: B. Patterson, C. Hall, L. Wolvaardt
All-rounders: H. Mathews (vice-captain), N. Carey, S. Taylor (captain), S. Bates
Bowlers: A. Wellington, B. Vakarewa, M. Schutt
As per our AS W vs HB W match prediction, AS W will be favourites to win the match.
