AS W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020, Preview

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS W) and Hobart Hurricanes (HB W) will clash in the second match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at Hurstville Oval, Sydney at 5:00 am IST. The AS W vs HB W live streaming will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Here is a look at the AS W vs HB W match prediction and the AS W vs HB W Dream11 team.

Get really, really pumped 🔥



It all gets underway on Sunday! #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/kW3ENFpVv8 — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 23, 2020

AS W vs HB W live: AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction and preview

The Hobart team had a dismal campaign in the last edition of Women's Big Bash League as they finished on the seventh spot. The side could only manage 4 victories from 14 matches. Adelaide were the more impressive side out of the two and were the runners up last year. Hobart will aim to turn their fortunes around this season as they take on the resilient Adelaide side on Sunday. The blockbuster contest is bound to entertain the fans on the opening day of the league's newest season.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Copies Rajinikanth To Mock Chennai, Calls Saurabh Tiwary 'Samosa Pav'

AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AS W vs HB W Dream11 team

AS W vs HB W playing 11: AS W squad for AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction

Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's Fans Hit Back At Critics After Ruturaj Gaekwad's Flop Show Against Mumbai

AS W vs HB W playing 11: HB W squad for AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction

Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Chloe Abel, Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw, Rachel Priest (wk), Emily Smith, Nell Bryson-Smith, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL: Chennai Fans Promise Loyalty To MS Dhoni And Co. Despite Team's Poor Showing

AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AS W vs HB W Dream11 team

S. Taylor

S. Bates

H. Mattews

R. Priest

AS W vs HB W match prediction: AS W vs HB W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: R. Priest

Batsmen: B. Patterson, C. Hall, L. Wolvaardt

All-rounders: H. Mathews (vice-captain), N. Carey, S. Taylor (captain), S. Bates

Bowlers: A. Wellington, B. Vakarewa, M. Schutt

AS W vs HB W live: AS W vs HB W match prediction

As per our AS W vs HB W match prediction, AS W will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Lauds Sam Curran's Lone Fight, Fans Miss 'Chinna Thala' More After Debacle

Note: AS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, AS W vs HB W top picks, and AS W vs HB W dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AS W vs HB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Source: Adelaide Strikers Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.