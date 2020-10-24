MS Dhoni's Fans Hit Back At Critics After Ruturaj Gaekwad's Flop Show Against Mumbai

Chennai's woeful Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign continued as their arch-rivals Mumbai hammered them by 10 wickets to secure their seventh win of the tournament. Having won the toss, Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard invited Chennai to bat first. The Mumbai bowlers justified their captain's decision as they ripped through the Chennai batting lineup to leave them reeling at 43/7 inside 9 overs.

Fans back MS Dhoni after relentless criticism over lack of opportunities to youngsters

However, courtesy of a valiant fifty by Sam Curran, Chennai managed to post a respectable total of 114/9. It was a cakewalk for the Men In Blue though as they chased the target without losing a single wickets with 7.4 overs to spare. A lot was expected from Chennai in this must win fixture but once again they ended up disapoointing their fans. MS Dhoni was under the scanner for not giving opportunities to youngsters as fans pointed out the lack of chances to young talent as one of the reasons behind the Yellow Army's dismal performances in the tournament.

Trent Boult strikes in the first over.



Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for a duck.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/bcsHkvBkmj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

During Friday's fixture against Mumbai, MS Dhoni included the likes of Ruturaj Gaekwad and N Jagadeesan in the playing XI. However, they failed miserably as both Ruturaj Gaekwad and N Jagadeesan were dismissed for ducks. After the Chennai youngsters failed to impress, netizens took to Twitter and slammed MS Dhoni's critics for bashing the Chennai skipper for not giving opportunities to youngsters. Several reactions poured in as some fans backed MS Dhoni while others trolled Gaekwad and Jagadeesan. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

#CSKvsMI

CSK management sent Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings



Sam Curran:- pic.twitter.com/2BoKk3ZkOt — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 23, 2020

Jagadeesan and Ruturaj both score ducks....



Dhoni to Srikkanth- Yeah, talk now — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) October 23, 2020

Kedar Watson and Jadhav reaction after seeing Ruturaj and Jagadeesan pic.twitter.com/J5leVZ6ZC1 — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 23, 2020

Hindi commentators always need a reason to criticise



Today they're saying that Sam Curran should have opened



Same people would have criticised if CSK had not sent Ruturaj by saying team isn't backing youngsters — Pratik (@Prat1k_) October 23, 2020

Call me a Dhoni fan or whatever you want to but Ruturaj was clueless absolutely clueless. — Robin Rounder (@robin_rounder) October 23, 2020

#CSKvMI People has to remember one thing why dhoni told he didnt see any spark in youngsters that's why he is not giving them many chances but giving chances to Curran and he is proving his impact.That type of spark you need from youngsters where ruturaj and jaggu lacked pic.twitter.com/GBefnj2dCK — MohaNani (@mohanani398) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the Chennai vs Mumbai result might now have gone in the Men in Yellow's favour, however, they still have their pride to play for. The three-time IPL champions' chances of qualifying to the playoffs are over as they become the first team to exit the tournament. Chennai still have three games to be played where they can experiment a bit and give these youngsters some match time to prove their worth. MS Dhoni's side will now take on Bangalore in Match 44 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 25 in Dubai. Here's a look at the Chennai schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Chennai schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020

