DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will go up against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, probable DVE vs LSH playing 11 and DVE vs LSH Dream11 team.
By losing their last match against Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers slipped to the second spot of the Vincy Premier T10 League points table. Desron Maloney and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing only one. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, are at the second last (fifth) spot in the charts with a win-loss record of 2-6.
Lindon James, Jahiel Walters, Sealron Williaams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Wesrick Strough, Ojay Matthews, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Miles Bascombe, Shaquille Browne
Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Kemron Strough, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Andre Hunte
Considering the recent run of form, our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction is that La Soufriere Hikers will come out on top in this contest.
