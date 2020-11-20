DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: Dark View Explorers will go up against La Soufriere Hikers in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
DVE vs LSH dream11 prediction

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will go up against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, probable DVE vs LSH playing 11 and DVE vs LSH Dream11 team.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction and preview

By losing their last match against Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers slipped to the second spot of the Vincy Premier T10 League points table. Desron Maloney and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing only one. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, are at the second last (fifth) spot in the charts with a win-loss record of 2-6.

DVE vs LSH live: DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Friday, November 20, 2020
  • Time: 10:30 pm IST
  • Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines

Also Read l SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League match preview

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: DVE vs LSH Dream11 team, squad list

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: Dark View Explorers squad

Lindon James, Jahiel Walters, Sealron Williaams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Wesrick Strough, Ojay Matthews, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Miles Bascombe, Shaquille Browne

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Kemron Strough, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Andre Hunte

Also Read l DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: DVE vs LSH Dream11 team, top picks

  • Dark View Explorers: Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Sealron Williaams
  • La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis

 

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: DVE vs LSH Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Lindon James
  • Batsmen: Miles Bascombe, Desron Maloney, Rayon Williams, Alick Athanaze
  • All-Rounders: Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves (VC), Shammon Hooper
  • Bowlers: Sealron Williaams (C), Shaquille Browne, Othneil Lewis

Also Read l FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League game preview

DVE vs LSH live: DVE vs LSH match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction is that La Soufriere Hikers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DVE vs LSH match prediction and DVE vs LSH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League game preview

Image Source: VPLT10 Instagram

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League match preview

30 mins ago

South Africa vs England 2020: RSA players opt against taking a knee for Black Lives Matter

34 mins ago

BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 league live

40 mins ago

Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India, feels Cummins

40 mins ago

Vincy Premier League T10 SPB vs BGR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

43 mins ago

ECS T10 Barcelona PAK vs BSH live streaming in India, preview and weather report

48 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS