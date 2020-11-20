DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will go up against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, November 20 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, probable DVE vs LSH playing 11 and DVE vs LSH Dream11 team.

By losing their last match against Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers slipped to the second spot of the Vincy Premier T10 League points table. Desron Maloney and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing only one. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, are at the second last (fifth) spot in the charts with a win-loss record of 2-6.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: Dark View Explorers squad

Lindon James, Jahiel Walters, Sealron Williaams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Wesrick Strough, Ojay Matthews, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Miles Bascombe, Shaquille Browne

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Kemron Strough, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Andre Hunte

Dark View Explorers: Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Sealron Williaams

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis

Wicketkeeper: Lindon James

Batsmen: Miles Bascombe, Desron Maloney, Rayon Williams, Alick Athanaze

All-Rounders: Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves (VC), Shammon Hooper

Bowlers: Sealron Williaams (C), Shaquille Browne, Othneil Lewis

Considering the recent run of form, our DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction is that La Soufriere Hikers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The DVE vs LSH match prediction and DVE vs LSH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

