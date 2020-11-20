SPB Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will go up against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, probable SPB vs BGR playing 11 and SPB vs BGR Dream11 team.
Salt Pond Breakers are currently leading the Vincy Premier T10 League points table with 14 points. Sunil Ambris and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, losing only one, which came at the hands of La Soufriere Hikers. Botanic Garden Rangers, on the other hand, are at the third spot with 10 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.
Also Read l Vincy Premier League T10 SPB vs BGR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph
Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards
Also Read l GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier League T10 match preview
Also Read l Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Considering the recent run of form, our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction is that Salt Pond Breakers will come out on top in this contest.
Also Read l Vincy Premier League T10 GRD vs LSH live streaming, pitch and weather report, game preview
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
South Africa vs England 2020: RSA players opt against taking a knee for Black Lives Matter
8 mins ago
BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 league live
14 mins ago
Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India, feels Cummins
14 mins ago
Vincy Premier League T10 SPB vs BGR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
17 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona PAK vs BSH live streaming in India, preview and weather report
22 mins ago
Nathan Lyon names Indian player to watch out for and it is NOT Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli
56 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points