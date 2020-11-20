SPB Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will go up against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, probable SPB vs BGR playing 11 and SPB vs BGR Dream11 team.

Salt Pond Breakers are currently leading the Vincy Premier T10 League points table with 14 points. Sunil Ambris and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, losing only one, which came at the hands of La Soufriere Hikers. Botanic Garden Rangers, on the other hand, are at the third spot with 10 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Botanic Garden Rangers squad

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 team, top picks

Salt Pond Breakers: Romano Pierre, Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Romano Pierre (C, Urnel Thomas, Donwell Hector

All-Rounders: Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember

Bowlers: Kimali Williams (VC), Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne

SPB vs BGR live: SPB vs BGR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction is that Salt Pond Breakers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SPB vs BGR match prediction and SPB vs BGR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPB vs BGR Dream11 team and SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: VPLT10 Instagram

