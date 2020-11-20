SPB Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Salt Pond Breakers will go up against Botanic Garden Rangers in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
SPB vs BGR dream11 prediction

Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) will go up against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, probable SPB vs BGR playing 11 and SPB vs BGR Dream11 team.

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction and preview

Salt Pond Breakers are currently leading the Vincy Premier T10 League points table with 14 points. Sunil Ambris and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, losing only one, which came at the hands of La Soufriere Hikers. Botanic Garden Rangers, on the other hand, are at the third spot with 10 points and a win-loss record of 5-3.

SPB vs BGR live: SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Friday, November 20, 2020
  • Time: 8:00 pm IST
  • Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines

Also Read l Vincy Premier League T10 SPB vs BGR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 team, squad list

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Botanic Garden Rangers squad

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards

Also Read l GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier League T10 match preview

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 team, top picks

  • Salt Pond Breakers: Romano Pierre, Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson
  • Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams

 

SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction: SPB vs BGR Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart
  • Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Romano Pierre (C, Urnel Thomas, Donwell Hector
  • All-Rounders: Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember
  • Bowlers: Kimali Williams (VC), Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne

Also Read l Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

SPB vs BGR live: SPB vs BGR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction is that Salt Pond Breakers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SPB vs BGR match prediction and SPB vs BGR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPB vs BGR Dream11 team and SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Vincy Premier League T10 GRD vs LSH live streaming, pitch and weather report, game preview

Image Source: VPLT10 Instagram

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

South Africa vs England 2020: RSA players opt against taking a knee for Black Lives Matter

8 mins ago

BUL vs LIO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 league live

14 mins ago

Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India, feels Cummins

14 mins ago

Vincy Premier League T10 SPB vs BGR live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

17 mins ago

ECS T10 Barcelona PAK vs BSH live streaming in India, preview and weather report

22 mins ago

Nathan Lyon names Indian player to watch out for and it is NOT Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli

56 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS