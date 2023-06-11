Here's The Schedule For The Next WTC Cycle, India To Play AUS, SA & WI In Away Series

The Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval on Sunday, will mark the conclusion of the WTC 2021-23 cycle. While the second WTC cycle comes to an end, the 2023-25 cycle will kick from June 16 with the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series. As per the 2023–2027 Future Tours Programme announced by the ICC in August 2022, Australia, England and India will play five-match Test series during the 2023-25 cycle.

Announcing the Men’s FTP for the four-year cycle from 2023 to 2027, ICC said, “The FTP, which includes matches in the next two cycles of the nine-team ICC World Test Championship (WTC), sees an increase in number of matches across all three formats compared to the previous cycle that ran from 2019-23”.

ALSO READ | WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score: Will India Repeat The Heroics Of Gabba On Day 5?

World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle: What else did ICC say?

“In addition to bilateral cricket, this four-year cycle will witness a single edition each of the Men’s Cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy, and two editions each of the Men’s T20 World Cups and WTC finals. Australia, England and India all play five-match Test series as part of the third and fourth editions of the WTC, which also comprises 19 two-match series and five three-match series each in the two editions of the Championship that run from 2023-25 and 2025-27. Test teams outside the WTC have also scheduled a substantial number of bilateral Test matches in an effort to boost playing opportunities in cricket’s traditional multi-day format,” ICC's media release further stated.

Coming back to the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle, India will play a total of 19 Test matches, 10 at home and 10 abroad. Team India will face England in a five-match Test series at home while facing Bangladesh in a two-match home Test series. At the same time, New Zealand will also travel to India for a two-Test series.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Story Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final Day 5; 'We Have No Room For...'

On the other hand, India will travel to Australia for a five-match Test series and will face South Africa and West Indies, each in two Test matches series. The dates for the aforementioned assignments are yet to be announced by the respective boards. India won't be facing Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

India's schedule during ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle