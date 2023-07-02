Jonny Bairstow's sledding attempt at Steve Smith goes awfully wrong during Ashes - WATCH

The Ashes 2023 has so far produced competitive cricket of the highest level. The oldest rivals of the game have been breathing down each other's necks not only in terms of the field play but also in terms of small chatters and notorious sledges. While the riveting action in 4 days has decluttered the situation regarding who has the edge in the Lord's Test, a brief encounter between Jonny Bairstow and Steve Smith has also become one of the major highlights of the match.

3 things you need to know:

England and Australia are immersed in an intense encounter at Lord's

Australia have set up a target of 371 in front of Australia

On Day 5, England would hope for heroics from Ben Stokes

Jonny Bairstow and Steve Smith indulged in a little chitter-chatter

Towards the end of Day 3, as Steve Smith came to the crease, England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow decided to indulge in a little one-on-one with the batting general of Australia. Smith was showcasing his usual movements while batting and noticing them Bairstow uttered "I reckon you are next on Strictly Australia". The sledge was in reference to the famous dance show "Strictly Come Dancing" popularly known as just "strictly" in the UK.

However, Smith could not pick it up as the show's rendition in Australia is known as "Dancing with the Stars". Thus, he replied, "What's that?" Bairstow then said "Bit of a dancing for you", to which Smith reverted "Wouldn't have thought so". The chitter chatter ended there and following that the cricket action again took over.

England vs Australia: As things stand on Day 4 of Lord's Test

On Day 4, Steve Smith along with Usman Khawaja came to the middle to start proceedings from 130/2. The duo safely handled the initial phase of the day, but both got out as the lead was nearing 300. England bowlers made a comeback and restricted Australia to the score of 279, which meant a target of 371 runs to chase.

England had a dreadful start to their second innings and four batsmen fell inside the 50-run mark. Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes provided some stability towards the end of the day, taking Eng's score to 114/4 in the process. On Day 5, the hosts will continue from this mark and would be seeking another 257 runs to draw level in the series.