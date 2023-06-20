Why you're reading this: Australia need 174 runs on the final day of the first Test match of Ashes 2023 to take a 1-0 lead in the prestigious series. After England set a fourth-innings target of 281 runs for the visitors at the Edgbaston stadium, the Aussies reached 107/3 as the play ended on Day 4. Heading into the final day of the exciting clash, it will be interesting to see if the match ends with a result or gets spoiled due to rain.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ben Stokes-England are looking to win their Ashes series since 2015

Rain earlier hampered play during Day 2 and Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test

Usman Khawaja will bat on Day 5 after scoring a century in the second innings

ALSO READ | England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test Live Score Day 5: Who Will Draw The First Blood?

ENG vs AUS. Ashes 2023: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test?

Good morning from Birmingham, where currently it’s raining cats and dogs ☔️#Ashes — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 20, 2023

As per the weather forecast, the Rain Gods are set to wreak havoc on Day 5 of the first Test match as there is a huge chance of rain in Birmingham from 7 am local time to 2 pm local time. While rain can be a common occurrence on the final day of the match, a result can be achieved with only one or half a session of play. It will now be interesting if the weather forecast gets right and reduces the duration of play on Day 5.

The match already received rain during the start of play on Day 2, before several overs were lost due to havoc created by the Rain Gods on Day 3. As per accuweather.com. The temperatures in Birmingham on Tuesday can be expected to be around 21 to 13-degree Celsius.

ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: Joe Root Continues To Scale New Heights, Leaves Sachin And Virat Kohli Behind

While cloud cover is likely to remain at 95% on the morning of Day 5, it reduces to 77% in the afternoon and 41% in the evening. On the other hand, the chances of precipitation is 70% in the morning, and the afternoon, before reducing to 25% by the evening. Fans would be hoping to see a complete day of play in Edgbaston, so that the ongoing 1st Test match of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 concludes with a proper result.