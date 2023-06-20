Ashes 2023: Joe Root Continues To Scale New Heights, Leaves Sachin And Virat Kohli Behind

Why you're reading this: Former English captain Joe Root continued his display of clinical batting during the 1st Test match of the England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series. He helped England amass strong total in both innings of the match, particularly with a century in the first innings. While he was dismissed on 46 runs on Day 4 of the first Test, he found himself ahead of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and others in an elite book of cricketing records.

Joe Root scored 118 and 46 runs in the 1st Test of Ashes 2023

This is Root’s first Ashes series after he stepped down of captaincy

Root has scored over 11100 runs for England in his Test career

Joe Root climbs above Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in an elite record book

Former England captain Joe Root was dismissed on 46 runs on Day 4 of the England vs Australia, 1st Test match of Ashes 2023. He was removed by Nathan Lyon in the 26th over during England’s 2nd batting innings, after wicket-keeper Alex Carey found him to be outside the crease. Interestingly, this was the first time Root got dismissed by getting stumped in his illustrious Test career.

The 32-year-old now finds himself above the likes of Virat Kohli and Tendulkar in the list of batters to score the most runs in Test cricket before getting stumped out. The list is topped by Caribbean legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who scored 11414 Test runs before getting stumped out. Meanwhile, Root is now placed second in the list with 11168 runs to his credit before getting stumped for the first time.

South African legend Graeme Smith is the next individual on the list with 8800 runs and is followed by the former India captain Virat Kohli (8195 runs). Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the next big star on the list with 7419 runs. Meanwhile, this was Joe Root’s 131st Test appearance for England.