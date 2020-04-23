Ashish Nehra Picks MS Dhoni Over Rohit Sharma As The Greatest Captain, Here's Why

Ashish Nehra has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is 'the greatest captain'. Nehra was a part of Team India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph at the Wankhede Stadium under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, the veteran stumper was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

'Greatest captain': MS Dhoni

During a recent interaction on the cricket segment hosted by the official broadcasters of the IPL, the former medium pacer went on to say that Dhoni is the greatest captain as he had played under the former for Chennai Super Kings in the 2014 edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, the veteran bowler also added that he has played under MSD in the national team as well. However, Nehra did not pick Rohit Sharma who has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL title triumphs. But, he justified the reason for it by saying that he has never played under the 'Hitman'.

Ashish Nehra's cricketing career

Ashish Nehra was considered to be one of the best bowlers of India, who was very effective with his left-arm medium pace. His career was marred with injuries especially when he was at the peak of his career. Nonetheless, Nehra has been a part of many of Team India's glorious triumphs which include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003/04, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 etc.

