Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Batting Star Recalls Comical First Meeting With Harbhajan Singh

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020. Arguably regarded as the greatest batsman in the history of cricket, Tendulkar holds numerous cricket records to his name and is fondly remembered by fans as the 'God of Cricket'. Former Mumbai Indians and Team India teammate Harbhajan Singh also wished the legendary batsman on his special day and here, let's take a look at the duo recalling their comical first meeting in 1995.

Happy birthday paji @sachin_rt मै शुक्रगुज़ार हू भगवान का कि उसने हमें आपसे मिलवाया Have a great birthday with family.see you soon.. lots of love always ❤️🤗 stay safe #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Greatsonofindia #GodOfCricket pic.twitter.com/Sl8uGCW1Rd — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar recalls a funny incident of meeting Harbhajan Singh for the first time

India played its first-ever Pink ball Test at Eden Gardens in November last year. Former Team India players Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman graced the occasion where the Master Blaster recalled his first meeting with the offspinner. While Harbhajan made his Team India debut in 1998, the duo first met in 1995 in a net session at Mohali ahead of India's Test match against West Indies.

Sachin Tendulkar had heard in domestic cricket circles about the rise of Harbhajan Singh back then. As a result, Tendulkar asked the off-spinner to bowl him to bowl in the nets. However, the cricket legend recalls that Harbhajan Singh kept coming to him, saying “Ji Paaji." Sachin Tendulkar recalls being puzzled and asked him to go back and bowl and the incident happened multiple times.

Harbhajan Singh reveals bowling to Sachin Tendulkar in the nets was his fanboy moment

When Harbhajan Singh made his debut later and shared the dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar, the duo started to bond and recalled the nets incident. Harbhajan asked why did the Master Blaster call him repeatedly and asked him to go back while Tendulkar reveals that he never called him. The Master Blaster later found out that Bhajji used to think that he was calling him when actually he was trying to only adjusted his helmet.

Harbhajan Singh added that bowling to Sachin Tendulkar in the nets in 1995 was a fanboy moment for him and playing with the Master Blaster and the Indian team in the 2000s were the best days of his life.

