FBA Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Preview

Fortune Barishal will face Gazi Group Chattogram in the Match 18 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Thursday, December 10. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FBA vs GGC match prediction, probable FBA vs GGC playing 11 and FBA vs GGC Dream11 team.

FBA vs GGC live: FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction and preview

The last time these two teams faced each other in the tournament, it was GGC who came out victorious. FBA will be coming into the match with full confidence, having chased down 200 plus target in their previous match versus Minister Group Rajshahi. Chasing a big score of 220 runs, Berishal won the match with two overs to spare.

Revised Fixture of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/6fFHfKOkPu — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 9, 2020

On the other hand, GGC had to really fight hard before overcoming Gemcon Khulna by 3 wickets in their previous match. They will be looking to put behind the lacklustre performance from the previous match and focus on giving a better performance in the upcoming match versus FBA. Expect a great contest between both the teams.

FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11s for FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction: FBA squad for FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction: GGC squad for FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FBA vs GGC playing 11

Tamim Iqbal

Parvez Hossain Emon

Soumya Sarkar

Mustafizur Rahman

FBA vs GGC match prediction: FBA vs GGC Dream11 team

FBA vs GGC live: FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction

As per our FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, FBA will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, top picks and FBA vs GGC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBA vs GGC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket website

