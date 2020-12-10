FBA Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Fortune Barishal will face Gazi Group Chattogram in the Match 18 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Thursday, December 10. The match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FBA vs GGC match prediction, probable FBA vs GGC playing 11 and FBA vs GGC Dream11 team.
The last time these two teams faced each other in the tournament, it was GGC who came out victorious. FBA will be coming into the match with full confidence, having chased down 200 plus target in their previous match versus Minister Group Rajshahi. Chasing a big score of 220 runs, Berishal won the match with two overs to spare.
Revised Fixture of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/6fFHfKOkPu— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 9, 2020
On the other hand, GGC had to really fight hard before overcoming Gemcon Khulna by 3 wickets in their previous match. They will be looking to put behind the lacklustre performance from the previous match and focus on giving a better performance in the upcoming match versus FBA. Expect a great contest between both the teams.
Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Tamim Iqbal
Parvez Hossain Emon
Soumya Sarkar
Mustafizur Rahman
As per our FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, FBA will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The FBA vs GGC Dream11 prediction, top picks and FBA vs GGC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBA vs GGC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
