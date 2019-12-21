AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India A Women is scheduled to go up against Australia A Women in the third T20 of the ongoing 3-match series in Australia. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The toss of the match will be flipped at 8:00 AM (IST) and the match will start at 8:30 AM (IST). The home side has already pocketed the three-match series by winning the first two games. The two teams will now face each other in a dead-rubber at the same venue. India A Women lost their first match by nine wickets and the second by 37 runs.
T-Mac and Patterson did the job with the bat, before Strano took her Aus A wicket tally to 11 in five matches!— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) December 21, 2019
Get the full low down here after our Aussies sealed a T20 series win: https://t.co/DtqyYxqQR9
