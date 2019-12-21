The Debate
AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

India A Women is scheduled to go up against Australia A Women in the third T20 of the ongoing 3-match series in Australia. The match will be played on Sunday.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
AU-A-W vs IN-A-W dream11

India A Women is scheduled to go up against Australia A Women in the third T20 of the ongoing 3-match series in Australia. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The toss of the match will be flipped at 8:00 AM (IST) and the match will start at 8:30 AM (IST). The home side has already pocketed the three-match series by winning the first two games. The two teams will now face each other in a dead-rubber at the same venue. India A Women lost their first match by nine wickets and the second by 37 runs.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Match Schedule

Venue: Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2019

Time: 8.30 AM (IST)

AU-A-W IN-A-W squads

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Mcgrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Heather Graham, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Abbabel Sutherland.

India A Women: Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Shafali-Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Daylan Hemalatha, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Tanusree Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Renuka SIngh, Manali Dakshni, Tanuja Kanwer, Simran Bahadur.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 top picks

Australia A Women:  Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano

India A Women: Nuzhat Parween, Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Manali Dakshini, Devika Vaidya

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Batswomen: Tanusree Sarkar, Simran Bahadur, Heather Graham (Vice-Captain), Tahlia McGrath

All Rounders: Manali Dakshini, Samantha Bates (Captain)

Bowlers: Devika Vaidya, Tanuja Kanwar, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano

Australia A women are likely to secure a 3-0 whitewash win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

