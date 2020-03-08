IND W Vs AUS W Live: Alyssa Healy Makes India Pay After Shafali Verma's Dropped Catch

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is currently playing host to perhaps one of the biggest matches in women's sporting history. As the crowd tries to break an attendance record, Team India are taking on Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final of 2020. Australian skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first and things have been sailing for the team as they sit on a massive 154 with nine wickets in hand and 24 balls to spare.

IND W vs AUS W: Did Shafali Verma just drop the Women's T20 World Cup final? Alyssa Healy makes India pay

Her batting exploits have earned her a lot of notoriety during the ongoing World Cup, but pressure may have just crept up on the 16-year-old Shafali Verma who dropped the dangerous Alyssa Healy in the very first over of the World Cup final. Healy had punished Deepti Sharma by hitting a four on the first ball and followed up with another boundary, two balls later. Sharma managed to create a chance on the fifth ball as Healy mistimed a shot toward covers but Verma made an unnecessary dive and ended up dropping an important catch.

hope shafali verma doesnt take that drop catch to her batting #INDvAUS — Cricsurf (@cricsurftweets) March 8, 2020

Damn!!! Shafali Verma drops a regulation catch. The dangerous Healy gets a major reprieve. This could prove to be costly for India. Not the start India would have hoped for. #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) March 8, 2020

3 Back to back sixes from Healy off Pandey. Shafali Verma must be cursing herself for dropping her in the first over. #INDvAUS #T20WorldCupFinal — Rishi Kandra (@rishikandra) March 8, 2020

Alyssa Healy went on to score a fascinating 75 off just 39 balls with seven fours and five sixes. Australia ended at a score of 184 after 20 overs.

