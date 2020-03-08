The Debate
IND W Vs AUS W Live: Alyssa Healy Makes India Pay After Shafali Verma's Dropped Catch

Cricket News

It may go down to the wire at the MCG in the tense IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup final. Australia set India a target of 185 to win courtesy Alyssa Healy.

IND W vs AUS W Shafali

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is currently playing host to perhaps one of the biggest matches in women's sporting history. As the crowd tries to break an attendance record, Team India are taking on Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final of 2020. Australian skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first and things have been sailing for the team as they sit on a massive 154 with nine wickets in hand and 24 balls to spare.

ALSO READ | IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup final toss stats and match timings

IND W vs AUS W: Did Shafali Verma just drop the Women's T20 World Cup final? Alyssa Healy makes India pay

Her batting exploits have earned her a lot of notoriety during the ongoing World Cup, but pressure may have just crept up on the 16-year-old Shafali Verma who dropped the dangerous Alyssa Healy in the very first over of the World Cup final. Healy had punished Deepti Sharma by hitting a four on the first ball and followed up with another boundary, two balls later. Sharma managed to create a chance on the fifth ball as Healy mistimed a shot toward covers but Verma made an unnecessary dive and ended up dropping an important catch.

 ALSO READ | IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup final squad updates ft. Smriti Mandhana

ALSO READ |  IND W vs AUS W World Cup final pitch and weather report for MCG, Melbourne

Alyssa Healy went on to score a fascinating 75 off just 39 balls with seven fours and five sixes. Australia ended at a score of 184 after 20 overs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alyssa Healy goes BANG BANG! 💥💥 #T20WorldCup #FillTheMCG #Australia #Melbourne #MCG

A post shared by ICC (@icc) on

ALSO READ | IN W vs AU W live streaming details and match preview

