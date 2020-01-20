AU-U19 Vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Australia Under-19s will square off against Nigeria Under-19s in the 9th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The match will take place on Monday, January 20 at the Country Club B Field, Kimberley. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Australia Under-19s began their tournament with two warm-up games. While their match against Bangladesh ended in a tie, they won comprehensively by 9 wickets. But in their tournament opener against the West Indies Under-19s, they lost by 3 wickets. They managed to post a paltry score of 179 which the Windies chased down with 3 wickets to spare. The Aussies will now look to regroup and get to winning ways in order to progress in the tournament.

On the other hand, Nigeria has a terrible start to their campaign as they lost both their warm-up games. Their batters disappointed in both the games as they could only manage 109 and 61 runs respectively. They will have to put in a formidable performance in front of the mighty Aussies if they want to secure a win in this fixture. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

AU-U19 vs NIG-U19 Squads

Australia Under-19 Squad: Mackenzie Harvey (Captain), Patrick Rowe(Wicket-keeper), Sam Fanning, Lachlan Hearne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Liam Marshall, Liam Scott, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully

Nigeria Under-19 Squad: Sylvester Okpe (Captain), Samuel Mba (Wicket-keeper), Olayinka (Elijah) Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Akhere Isesele, Isaac Danladi, Mohameed Taiwo, Peter Aho, Ifeanyi Uboh, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Abolarin Abdulrasheed, Miracle Ikaige, Miracle Akhigbe, Oche Boniface, Shehu Audu.

AU-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Patrick Rowe

Batsmen: Mackenzie Harvey (Captain), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe

Bowlers: Corey Kelly, Todd Murphy, Sylvester Okpe

All-Rounders: Tanveer Sangha (Vice-captain), Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele

Australia Under 19 start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER