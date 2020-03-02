AU W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Details

Australia Women will face New Zealand Women in Match 18 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The AU W vs NZ W live match will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Monday, March 2 at 9:30 AM IST. Meg Lanning will captain Australia Women and Sophie Devine will lead New Zealand Women. Let us take a look at the AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, AU W vs NZ Dream11 team, AU W vs NZ W match prediction and AU W vs NZ W playing 11 that could bring you the best results in the AU W vs NZ W live match.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Squads from which the AU W vs NZ W Playing 11 will be formed

Here are the full squads from which the AU W vs NZ playing 11 will be formed.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: Australia Women -

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, and Molly Strano.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: New Zealand Women -

Sophie Devine (captain), Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down, and Jess Kerr.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team: AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Maddy Green, Ashleigh Gardner

All-Rounders: Sophie Devine (captain), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey

Please keep in mind that the AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The AU W vs NZ W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: AU W vs NZ W match prediction

Beginning with our AU W vs NZ W match prediction, Australia Women are currently second in Group A with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Bangladesh Women and they won by 86 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Their best bowlers in the game were Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt.

New Zealand Women are currently third in Group A with two wins out of three games. Their last game was against Bangladesh Women and they won by 17 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Suzie Bates and Rachel Priest. Their best bowlers in the game were Leigh Kasperek and Hayley Jensen.

The AU W vs NZ W live match can be expected to be won by Australia Women, according to our AU W vs NZ W match prediction.

AU W vs NZ W Live

The AU W vs NZ W live match will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, this match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, this match can be streamed live on Hotstar.

