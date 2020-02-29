'Genius Mind When It Comes To Cricket': Duminy Comes Out In Support Of Skipper De Kock

Coming out in support of skipper Quinton de Kock, former South African cricketer JP Duminy heaped praises over de Kock asserting him to have a genius brain when it comes to cricket. The Proteas are currently struggling to find form as they faced yet another series loss against Australia.

Speaking to a news daily, Duminy said that when a person has this genius mind, sometimes it's a hit and miss with players because you see things before they happen.

"He has a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He sees things that not a lot of us see on a cricket field. The important thing for him is to understand how to articulate that and to get the buy-in from other players," said Duminy.

"When you have this genius mind, sometimes it's a hit and miss with players because you see things before they happen. That's going to be the strength of his leadership if he gets players buying into certain strategies and plans," he added.

'We are a resilient nation'

Before Australia, England defeated the Proteas in the three-match T20I series, however, Duminy is of the opinion that South Africa is a resilient nation.

"I am a firm believer that we are a resilient nation. The transition takes time when you have a change of guard in terms of leadership," he said.

South Africa will now take on Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting today.

Duminy opines on De Kock Captaincy

De Kock replaced Du Plessis on the helm. While many questioned the sacking of Du Plessis ahead of the T20 World Cup, Duminy has pinned his hopes on the new skipper. He stated that every captain has a different style and stressed upon the channelisation of strength in the right manner.

"Leadership is all about serving your teammate and they need to discover how that's going to look and find the right combinations, particularly leading up to a World Cup. I'm pretty sure that the squad will be one that really competes at that tournament," Duminy said.

