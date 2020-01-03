AUK Vs CD Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Auckland Aces will face the Central Districts in the 21st match of Super Smash 2019-20. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Saturday, January 4 at 8:40 AM IST. Let us take a look at their AUK vs CD Dream 11 squads and other details.

AUK vs CD Dream11 preview

Auckland currently occupy the fourth position on the points table with 12 points. They would be eager to grab their second consecutive win when they take on Central Districts. This will be the second meeting between both sides in the ongoing tournament. Auckland will look to avenge their previous loss against the same opponent. Auckland have a solid batting lineup consisting of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. Both of them will be expected to carry on their good form.

Central Districts got off to a great start with back to back wins. However, they lost their way after suffering three consecutive defeats since. They will go into the match against Auckland with confidence. They have beaten them in the previous meeting. Tom Bruce is the leading scorer for Central Districts with 241 runs. Ajaz Patel has looked good with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in his last seven outings. Districts will bank on the duo to win the next game.

AUK vs CD Dream11 squad

AUK vs CD Dream11 squad: Auckland Aces

Craig Cachopa (captain), Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, and Ben Lister.

AUK vs CD Dream11 squad: Central Districts

Tom Bruce (captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson and Jayden Lennox.

AUK vs CD Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard

All-Rounders: Sean Solia, George Worker (vice-captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel (captain), Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira

AUK vs CD Dream11

Auckland Aces will be favourites to win the game

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.