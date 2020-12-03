ECS T10 Malta AUK Vs MSW Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Atlas UTC Knights will take on Msida Warriors CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Thursday, December 3. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the AUK vs MSW live streaming info, how to watch AUK vs MSW live in India and where to catch the AUK vs MSW live scores.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: AUK vs MSW live streaming info and preview

AYUK are at the top of the points table and are certain to qualify for the knockout round. They are currently unbeaten in the tournament and are favourites to continue their winning run by beating MSW in the upcoming clash. Coming to MSW, they failed to win on Wednesday due to which they slipped to the 5th position on the points table. They lost their last game against Overseas CC by just 8 runs (D/L Method), however, they will look to bounce back and register a win to stay in the hunt for a place in the knockout round.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

There looks to be no change in the 22-yard strip which has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest could to be a low-scoring one.

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, there ill be cloud cover during the match with thunderstorm expected to arrive during the match. The humidity forecast is at 66% with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. With rain interruption during the match, fans could be left disappointed if the match is shortened or cancelled.

AUK vs MSW live streaming: AUK vs MSW live in India and AUK vs MSW live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch AUK vs MSW live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For AUK vs MSW live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket/Twitter

