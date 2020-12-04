AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 1st T20I Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Australia will lock horns with India in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday, December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 1:40 PM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, probable AUS vs IND playing 11 and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.
ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2020: Harsha Bhogle agrees with Ian Chappell on 'banning' switch hit in cricket
Australia will be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive victory in the three-match ODI series which they clinched 2-1. The hosts will be without the services of veterans David Warner and Pat Cummins for the T20I series which gives their youngsters an opportunity to make their mark. On the other hand, India who lost the first two ODIs came back strongly in the final ODI to beat the Aussies by 13 runs and gain some winning momentum. The visitors will look to capitalize on their good form and take a 1-0 lead in the series by beating Australia.
ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2020 official broadcaster drags CA to court, claims board 'scared of BCCI'
Australia: Aaron Finch, D Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan
ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2020: Shane Warne has outrageous advice for ICC to curb slow over rates in ODIs
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Captain), Steve Smith, Aaron Finch (Vice-captain)
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc
As per pundits' AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, expect an entertaining game. Both teams stand a chance to win this one.
ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI beats WC 2015 final to become most-watched cricket match Down Under
Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
India vs Australia 1st T20I live stream, pitch report, and Canberra weather forecast
7 mins ago
Pakistan loses training rights in New Zealand after positive tests in 53-man squad
34 mins ago
Williamson's 200 puts NZ on top in 1st test vs West Indies
43 mins ago
Harsha Bhogle reveals one major, unknown detail about his father in appreciation tweet
10 hours ago
Ravindra Jadeja stars in Cricket Australia's best catches from ODI series; watch video
10 hours ago
Wasim Jaffer awestruck by Kane Williamson's elegant batting display in 1st Test against WI
10 hours ago