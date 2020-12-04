AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And 1st T20I Match Preview

Australia will lock horns with India in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday, December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 1:40 PM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, probable AUS vs IND playing 11 and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND First T20I Preview

Australia will be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive victory in the three-match ODI series which they clinched 2-1. The hosts will be without the services of veterans David Warner and Pat Cummins for the T20I series which gives their youngsters an opportunity to make their mark. On the other hand, India who lost the first two ODIs came back strongly in the final ODI to beat the Aussies by 13 runs and gain some winning momentum. The visitors will look to capitalize on their good form and take a 1-0 lead in the series by beating Australia.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the AUS vs IND Dream11 team

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Probable AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia: Aaron Finch, D Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

Steve Smith

Glenn Maxwell

Mayank Agarwal

Virat Kohli

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Captain), Steve Smith, Aaron Finch (Vice-captain)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

As per pundits' AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, expect an entertaining game. Both teams stand a chance to win this one.

Note: The AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks and AUS vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

