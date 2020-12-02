Ind Vs Aus 2020: Harsha Bhogle Agrees With Ian Chappell On 'banning' Switch Hit In Cricket

Dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell packed 63 runs from just 29 balls to turbo-charge the Australian innings to a mammoth 389-4 from their 50 overs in the second of the ongoing three-match series against India. The hosts ended up winning the contest by 51 runs and bagged the ODI honours with a game to spare. During Glenn Maxwell’s 29-ball blitzkrieg, the burly Victorian punched, pulled, slogged and even clobbered quite a few switch hits en route to smacking four fours and four sixes.

Glenn Maxwell’s dazzling switch hits may have impressed spectators and television audiences alike, but former Australian captain Ian Chappell has repeatedly made it clear that he is not a fan of the innovative shot. While speaking on the Wide World of Sports, Chappell said that he would prefer to see a contest rather than batting exhibitions. Even though he termed switch-hitting as skilful, he also called it illegal and unfair for the bowlers.

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle appears to agree with Ian Chappell as he himself expressed his voice on the matter. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, December 1, Bhogle wrote that he has not been a fan of the stance-changing shot for a long time. According to the cricket expert and veteran commentator, the shot is unfair for bowlers as they set fields for a right-handed batsman who later becomes a left-hander.

The switch hit in international cricket is known to have been popularised by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen. Among modern-day players, explosive Australian opener David Warner also uses the shot for exhilarating run-scoring from time to time along with his teammate Glenn Maxwell. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) termed switch hits to be a legitimate shot back in 2012, Harsha Bhogle stated in his tweet that a bowler should also be allowed to run in and bowl with their non-regular bowling arm.

I agree completely with Ian Chappell. I have long said that the switch hit is unfair because the bowler sets the field for a right handed batsman who cannot then become a left hander. A right arm bowler should then be allowed to run in and bowl left handed too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 1, 2020

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is currently facing Australia in the third of the three-match ODI series. At the time of publishing, the hosts reached 137-4 after 27 overs. Chasing India’s monumental 302-5, Australia required another 166 runs from the remaining 23 overs.

