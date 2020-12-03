Harsha Bhogle Reveals One Major, Unknown Detail About His Father In Appreciation Tweet

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is widely regarded as one of the greatest commentators of all time. The Hyderabad-born Mumbaikar has narrated some of the most memorable cricketing moments for millions of fans this century, all within the confinement of a commentary box. For his meticulous approach towards the game, Bhogle has been endeared with a moniker, the ‘Voice of Cricket’ by several fans of the sport.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Thrilled At Kolkata IPL Owners Buying LA T20 Franchise, Venky Mysore Reacts

Harsha Bhogle father: Cricket purist reveals some previously unknown details

Harsha Bhogle's father's name is A. D. Bhogle. As mentioned by the cricket commentator himself recently on Twitter, he was a professor of French language and was one of the founders of the Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad. On Thursday, December 3, the 59-year-old took to the microblogging site and congratulated the language institute on completing 40 years.

Harsha Bhogle also thanked the institute for remembering the contributions of his father. Here is a look at his tweet as he reveals some lesser known details about his family for his fans.

Congratulations to the Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad @AFHyderabad on completing 40 years there and helping the spread of a beautiful language. And thank you for remembering my father who was one of the pioneers of teaching of French in India @IFInde. Merçi beaucoup. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 3, 2020

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus 2020: Harsha Bhogle Agrees With Ian Chappell On 'banning' Switch Hit In Cricket

Apparently, A. D. Bhogle was not only an expert in French, but “proficient” in several other languages. In 2019, Harsha responded to a fan on Twitter who came across a newspaper archive featuring an article by A. D. Bhogle in Marathi.

Yes, that is my father. He was proficient in many languages and wrote beautifully. https://t.co/VkHN2yzR0t — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 22, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli 12000 ODI runs Mark In ODIs, Fans Laud Batsman Yet Demand Better Captaincy

India vs Australia 2020: Bhogle and Manjrekar resume commentary together

Harsha Bhogle is currently on commentary duties for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series. He is reunited with the cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, even though the two shared a controversial moment last year during the Pink-Ball Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who returned to the commentary box after being temporarily sacked by the BCCI, was recently involved in an interview with The Hindu. In the interview, he opened up on the Harsha Bhogle incident. He said that he holds himself responsible for the incident and claimed his argument with the fellow cricket expert was not in good taste.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday, December 4 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

Also Read | Aaron Finch Matches His Bangalore IPL Captain Virat Kohli In Major ODI Record; Watch Video

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.