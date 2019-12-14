The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

AUS Vs NZ: Colin De Grandhomme Dismissed After DRS Howler, New Zealand Fans Furious

Cricket News

During the ongoing AUS vs NZ Test at Perth, 3rd umpire Marais Erasmus committed a mistake with the DRS as he gave Colin de Grandhomme out without any evidence.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aus vs NZ

Australia's good form in Test cricket continues as they take on New Zealand at the Perth Stadium. After Australia batted first, they posted a decent 416, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's 143. In the first New Zealand innings, the Kiwis were completely outclassed by the Aussie attack which was led by Mitchell Starc. This innings, however, was not without its controversial moments.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Stuart Broad calls out Kane Williamson after he refuses to walk

Aus vs NZ: DRS gone wrong

In the 47th over, a Mitchell Starc bouncer hit Colin de Grandhomme and landed in the hands of a slip fielder. The Australians appealed and on-field umpire Aleem Dar raised his finger. After this, de Grandomme confidently called for the decision to be overturned through DRS. The DRS review was taken and showed no evidence of the ball hitting de Grandhomme's bat or gloves. All the evidence suggested that de Grandhomme had not knicked it but third umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced. Erasmus believed that there may be a slight knick by de Grandhomme's gloves and the decision was not overturned. Mitchell Starc got his fifth wicket and NZ soon collapsed for 166, well short of Australia's 416.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith takes a one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson

Furious fans

New Zealand fans have been furious about the happenings at Perth and have expressed themselves on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions.

ALSO READ |  Watch Steve Smith sing the Australian national anthem PASSIONATELY before AUS vs NZ

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Watch fitness freak Neil Wagner do push-ups in Perth's 45 degrees heat

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST