AUS Vs NZ: Colin De Grandhomme Dismissed After DRS Howler, New Zealand Fans Furious

Australia's good form in Test cricket continues as they take on New Zealand at the Perth Stadium. After Australia batted first, they posted a decent 416, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's 143. In the first New Zealand innings, the Kiwis were completely outclassed by the Aussie attack which was led by Mitchell Starc. This innings, however, was not without its controversial moments.

Aus vs NZ: DRS gone wrong

In the 47th over, a Mitchell Starc bouncer hit Colin de Grandhomme and landed in the hands of a slip fielder. The Australians appealed and on-field umpire Aleem Dar raised his finger. After this, de Grandomme confidently called for the decision to be overturned through DRS. The DRS review was taken and showed no evidence of the ball hitting de Grandhomme's bat or gloves. All the evidence suggested that de Grandhomme had not knicked it but third umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced. Erasmus believed that there may be a slight knick by de Grandhomme's gloves and the decision was not overturned. Mitchell Starc got his fifth wicket and NZ soon collapsed for 166, well short of Australia's 416.

Furious fans

New Zealand fans have been furious about the happenings at Perth and have expressed themselves on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions.

Rubbish drs system !!! Nothing on hotspot ! Nothing on sniko !!! What else you need to overturn the decision !!#AUSvsNZ #rubbish #DRS — rupak sapkota (@rupaksa15081489) December 14, 2019

DRS = Dodgy Review System #AUSvsNZ — Nathan Smith💎 (@NathanASmith) December 14, 2019

Grandhomme was clearly not out. Enough of this inability to overturn on field decisions. Even the on field umpire wasn't sure of his decision. These type of 50-50 on field decisions should be overruled with ease with DRS. If they can't then what is the point of DRS! #AUSvsNZ — Amey n Loke (@amoy2j) December 14, 2019

Absurd DRS decision in the #AUSvsNZ match - clearly missed the glove and hit the helmet.



Definitely not out. An obvious blunder from Erasmus.#cricket #AUSvNZ — Rohan Shah (@RPShah_econ) December 14, 2019

All the DRS did there was confirm that there was benefit of doubt for the batsman, but the 3rd umpire doesn't overrule it? DRS as a technology is fine, but trust humans to make dumb decisions from it... 🤨 #AUSvsNZ — Shane Bryan (@ShaneBryan_IT) December 14, 2019

