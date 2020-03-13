IPL 2020: RCB Pacer Kane Richardson Misses 1st AUS Vs NZ ODI Due To Mild Sore Throat

Australian pacer Kane Richarson missed the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Kane Richardson was withdrawn after he complained about having a sore throat on the night before the first ODI. Kane Richardson has now been quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB Star Umesh Yadav Prepares For IPL 2020 With Impressive Weightlifting: Watch

Aus vs NZ: Kane Richardson withdrawn from the Australian squad

Kane Richarson, who will play for RCB in the IPL 2020, returned from South Africa this week with Australia's ODI squad after they lost 3-0 to the Proteas. After complaining of a sore throat, Kane Richardson was tested for COVID-19. The reports are still pending. Reportedly, the Aussie quick is feeling fine and he will immediately return to the team if he tests negative.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB fan prefers praying in temple for team to win over girlfriend or job; watch

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that their medical staff is treating this as a typical throat infection but they are following Australian Government protocols that require them to keep Kane Richardson away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days.

He further said that once they receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days they expect he will re-join the team. He refrained from making any further comment and added that he will comment only when there is a significant development.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh offends fans after criticising RCB spinner Washington Sunda ahead of IPL 2020

Sean Abbott, who was a part of Australia’s T20 squad in the recent tour of South Africa, has been called as cover for Kane Richardson. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have also decided that the three-match AUS vs NZ ODI series will be played in front of empty stands in the wake of the coronavirus. All three Chappell-Hadlee AUS vs NZ ODIs will be played behind closed doors.

Also, the Australian Women’s Cricket Team that was supposed to travel to South Africa for the limited-overs tour will not travel anymore as the series has been cancelled. Recently it was reported that IPL 2020 would also be played behind closed doors as well so the 'IPL cancelled due to corona news' might prove to be true on Saturday.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB star Shivam Dube credits Rahul Dravid for finding spot at at No. 4 in IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER