David Warner Tricks Kane Williamson Into Taking DRS Review In Aus Vs NZ Day-Night Test

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand saw the hosts take a massive victory of 269 runs over the Kiwis. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc took home the Player of the Match award for his 9 wickets in the match. Among the many moments in the match that had fans involved, one came on the third day when the Kiwis used one of their DRS reviews on what seemed like a certain David Warner wicket.

David Warner dupes Kane Williamson into taking DRS review?

In the 10th over of Australia's second innings, New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme delivered a short ball to David Warner, which the southpaw seemed to have knicked to slip. The Kiwis appealed but on-field umpire Aleem Dar denied them the wicket. Interestingly, it seemed like Warner was walking away from the wicket, signalling that he knew he was out. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson noticed this and immediately challenged Aleem Dar's decision with a DRS review.

However, DRS did not show any evidence to suggest that Warner had nicked the ball. Warner's bat and gloves were not even close to hitting the ball, it was only his shoulder that did. As a result, the umpire's call stayed and the Kiwis were still denied the wicket. While many could have dismissed this incident as another failed DRS attempt, Australia legend Mark Waugh thought otherwise.

An unsuccessful review from New Zealand, and David Warner survives #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/Yr3hUJwGIc — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 14, 2019

The Australian legend, who was commentating on the match on Fox Sports, spoke about how it could have been a planned move from Warner to make the Kiwis waste a precious review. While this question was very interesting on its own, Warner could not go on to do much damage as he got out on 19 to a Tim Southee delivery. Australia later went on to wrap the second NZ innings for just 171 runs and won the match by a comprehensive 296-run margin.

