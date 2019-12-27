Aus Vs NZ: Steve Smith Mocked By Ian Smith For DRS Argument With Nigel Llong

One of the biggest highlights from Day 1 of the Australia vs New Zealand Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was the argument that Australia batsman Steve Smith had with umpire Nigel Llong before lunch. Smith insisted that he was entitled to leg byes after he tried to 'evade' Neil Wagner's short balls. Llong, however, was not interested and declared both the balls as dead balls.

Ian Smith asks Steve Smith to let his bat do the talking

Current commentator and former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith talked about the incident before the start of Day 2 on the official broadcaster's pre-match show. Ian Smith sided with Nigel Llong and insisted that the latter is an experienced umpire and a former England batsman himself. The former Kiwi wicketkeeper added that Llong will know what evading a ball is, which is what Steve Smith did not do. According to the rules, a batsman can only score leg byes if he attempts a shot or takes evasive action against a ball.

Ian Smith pointed out in a humorous fashion how the ball hitting Steve Smith's 'hip' could not be considered 'evading'. He then talked about the second ball, which caught Smith on the back and interpreted the situation as a bad position for Smith to be in. In both situations, however, Ian Smith sided with Nigel Llong and stuck by his opinion. The Kiwi great also credited Steve Smith's talent and said that Smith's prowess with the bat is far too great for him to rant about dead balls.

In the first Australian innings of the Boxing Day Test, Travis Head's century helped the Aussies go past 400 with ease. The team ended at 467 after being asked to bat first by Kane Williamson on the first day. Travis Head top-scored with 114, followed by former captain Steve Smith scoring a valiant 85. Australia captain Tim Paine also put forward a brave front as he scored 79. Amongst the New Zealand bowlers, Neil Wagner proved the most effective with the four wickets he took. At stumps on Day 2, the Kiwis are currently at 44/2 with Ross Taylor and Tom Latham at the crease. James Pattinson picked up the most important Kiwi wicket of Kane Williamson and vice-captain Pat Cummins got Tom Blundell. NZ trail by 423 runs.

