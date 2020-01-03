Aus Vs NZ: Steve Smith Gets Loud SCG Crowd Cheers After Taking 39 Balls To Get First Run

New Zealand are currently playing for pride at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as they take on Australia in the final Test of the 3-match Test series. A flu-affected Kiwi side is missing its dependable skipper Kane Williamson along with veterans Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Neil Wagner has managed to remain fit enough for the match and is currently a part of the first innings bowling line-up for the Kiwis as they try to rattle the Aussies on Day 1 on Friday.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ live streaming details for the upcoming third Test at SCG

Steve Smith takes an hour to get off the mark

Most cricket lovers and pundits may have observed that Steve Smith does not exactly try to attack the bowling and takes his time to settle into his innings. Recently, West Indies legend Brian Lara also commented on Smith's style and added that he did not expect the Aussie batsman to eclipse his 400* score as he does not bat "aggressively enough". This morning, after Joe Burns, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne gave a decent start to Australia, Steve Smith came in to bat and got off the mark after 39 balls. Yes! One of the world's best batsmen took an hour to score his first run and the crowd was left in splits. Even Neil Wagner, Smith's biggest nemesis, could not help but crack a smile. In fact, Smith had to dive to complete a tight first run. Have a look.

Steve Smith's innings so far:



. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .



That's 43 minutes and 38 balls without a run. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/aJUfpJXRP7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2020

Steve Smith runless for almost an hour! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Kane Williamson in danger of skipping SCG Test due to 'Flu-like illness'

Probably the only time in history Steve Smith will acknowledge crowd cheers for getting off the mark 😂 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/Wllk6FBDmg — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2020

Where were you when Steve Smith got off the mark at the SCG?



1 from 39 balls. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) January 3, 2020

Steve Smith getting off the mark on the 39th ball he faced and almost an hour at the crease, one would of thought he scored a hundred after the crowd reaction he received 😂 #AUSvNZ — Adam Hayward (@Hayward_AdamK) January 3, 2020

Smith's 39th ball first run is the longest time that an Australian batsman has taken to get off the mark in the last two decades. At the time of this writing, Australia are on 128/2. Marnus Labuschagne is on 48 off 94 balls and Steve Smith is on 13 runs off 58 balls.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Tom Blundell reveals touching reason behind unusual multi-coloured grip on bat

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Nathan Lyon likens himself with Shane Warne ahead of New Year's Test in Sydney