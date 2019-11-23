Centurion King Kohli Stunned By Superman Taijul Islam's Insane Grab Out Of Thin Air

King Kohli finally made his bat do the talking in the longest format of the game during the ongoing pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. This was a much-needed knock for Kohli which helped him rediscover his rhythm in the red-ball cricket. After getting to his century, he dealt in boundaries and looked set for another big score. However, his stay in the middle was ended courtesy of an outstanding catch from Taijul Islam.

Taijul's catch ends Kohli magic

It happened on the third ball of the 81st over which was bowled by Ebadat Hossain. Hossain had bowled a bad delivery onto Kohli's pads and he flicked it for a maximum. In the first instance, it appeared that he would get the desired result but Taijul Islam who was stationed at the backward square leg ran towards his right, dived to his right and took an absolute blinder while a stunned Kohli had no option but to walk back to the pavilion for 136. The video was posted by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli creates history

You have heard that right. After Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test century, the Indian skipper ended up breaking a lot of records as well. This was also the 20th Test century as the Indian captain and 41st international century as captain which is the joint-most. Meanwhile, this was also his 70th international century and he also became the first Indian to hit a century in Day-Night Test. At the same time, this was also Virat's first century in the game's longest format since December 2018. His last ton had come against Australia 'Down Under' where he became the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia.

