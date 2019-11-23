Ind Vs Ban: Rahul Dravid Says That He Would Have Loved To Play Day-Night Tests

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has said that he would have loved to play a Day-Night Test after the thunderous response to the game at Eden Gardens. India took on Bangladesh in their first-ever Pink Ball Test on Friday. Former cricketers Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh attended the historic occasion.

Ind vs Ban: Rahul Dravid would love to play a Day-Night Test

Around 60,000 fans attended the first day of the Second Test between India and Bangladesh. Rahul Dravid believes that Day-Night Tests are a brilliant initiative to attract crowds. Dravid said that he would have loved to play with 45-50,000 people watching a match. He said that Eden Gardens brings back fond memories and the crowd support at the game was superb. He further added that these matches can happen more often in the future.

Ind vs Ban: Dravid, Laxman help India to an unlikely victory at Eden Gardens in 2001

Rahul Dravid and the rest of his teammates celebrated an unlikely victory against Australia in 2001 at the Eden Gardens. India, who were forced to follow on, turned the game on its head after VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid stitched a 376-run partnership to set Australia a 383-run target. Harbhajan Singh then spun a web around the Aussie batting line-up accounting for 6 wickets including a hat-trick to help India clinch the match by 171 runs.

Ind vs Ban: Rahul Dravid's career at a glance

Rahul Dravid is one of the greatest players to have ever played for India. Dravid played 164 Tests for India, scoring 13,288 runs. He’s the 4th highest run-getter in Tests. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis have scored more than him. Dravid has represented India in 344 ODIs and scored 10,889 runs. Dravid played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

