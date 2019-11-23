Kedar Jadhav's Cryptic & Poetic Tweet Backfires, Faces The Music From Netizens

Kedar Jadhav has not been in Team India's scheme of things owing to his poor form for the last few months. Jadhav, who was seen as a potential all-rounder in India's 15-member World Cup squad earlier this year failed to impress with both bat and the ball. He was criticised for his slow batting in the death overs during a couple of games as well. Post World Cup 2019, Jadhav was selected in the Indian squad for the ODI series against West Indies which the Men In Blue went on to win. He has not featured for India since then and as per reports, he is currently playing domestic cricket. Meanwhile, the all-rounder was trolled by the fans for his witty caption.

Kedar Jadhav's witty caption goes wrong

Recently, Kedar Jadhav seemed to be in a mood to have some fun. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jadhav posted a picture of himself where he is seen giving a pose with a caption that read 'Dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi'.

Dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi 😉 pic.twitter.com/czkaGe9qaU — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) November 22, 2019

The Maharashtra all-rounder's witty caption did not go down well with the fans and they asked him to be serious so that he does not lose out his place in the Indian team. Here are some of the reactions.

Kedar Jadhav selected for WI ODI series

Kedar Jadhav who had last featured in an away ODI series against West Indies will once again be seen in action against the same opposition in the upcoming home series. Jadhav has been roped into the Indian squad for the 50-overs format and he will be trying his level best to make an impact and revive his international career. Jadhav also has the golden opportunity to cement his spot in the national side in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

