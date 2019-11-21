Aus Vs Pak: Twitterati Reacts To Mohammad Rizwan Being Given Out On A No-ball

Australia took on Pakistan in the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Asad Shafiq scored a fighting half-century as Pakistan folded for 240 at Stumps on Day 1. Mitchell Starc picked up 4 wickets, but the talking point of the day’s play was the dismissal of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, which seemed to be a no-ball but was called a legitimate delivery by the TV umpire.

Aus vs Pak: Mohammad Rizwan controversially judged out off Pat Cummins' bowling

Pakistan were struggling at 94/5 when wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan came into bat. Sarfaraz Ahmed's replacement instantly took on the bowlers and built a solid little partnership with Asad Shafiq giving Pakistan a glimmer of hope. The incident happened in the 55th over of the innings when Rizwan, batting on 37, nicked a Pat Cummins delivery to Tim Paine. The umpires called for no-ball and it seemed there was no part of Pat Cummins foot behind the line and Rizwan would have a reprieve. But third umpire Gough ruled it in the bowler's favour and Mohammad Rizwan had to walk back.

Aus vs Pak: Twitter explodes over umpiring howler

Twitter erupted soon after Mohammad Rizwan was given out by the third umpire. Former Australian cricketers Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne all expressed their shock and disbelief at the decision. Adam Gilchrist even posted a picture of Brett Lee demonstrating the incident and said that it should have been called a no-ball. An Australian user tweeted, ‘we cheated again’ referring to the countless times Australia have been accused of unfair tactics, the most recent being the ball-tampering saga in South Africa involving David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the umpiring howler

@ShaneWarne "I’m feeling for Pakistan there, I think they were robbed."@gilly381 "I cannot for the life of me see any of it (behind the line).@BrettLee_58 "I'm not buying that." — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 21, 2019

Rizwan out on this ball...

This was a no ball in any country but not in Australia just like Nawaz sharif platelets low in pakistan not in London 😂 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/AHJGfpQGgD — Salman Gillani (@salmangillani90) November 21, 2019

Aus vs Pak live streaming details

Pakistan have a task on their hands when they take the field on Day 2 after being bowled out for 240. Earlier in the day, former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis handed 16-year-old Naseem Shah his Test debut, and they would hope that the youngster can help Pakistan get back in the game. The match commences at 5:30 AM (IST) and will be streamed on Sony Liv and Sony Six.

