AUS Vs PAK: Twitterati Nostalgic As David Warner And Joe Burns Play Rock, Paper, Scissors

Australia are currently hosting Pakistan in the second and final Test of the Pakistan tour of Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat first in the Day-Night Test. Australia are currently batting at 70/1 with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne looking solid.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith can break another Don Bradman record in the Aus vs Pak 2nd Test

Joe Burns and David Warner play Stone, Papers, Scissors

Before the two Australian openers Joe Burns and David Warner walked out to bat at the Adelaide Oval, the two were seen hilariously indulging in multiple rounds of Stone, Papers, Scissors. The commentators joked about how the batsmen were deciding on who will face the first ball but if we know anything from Australia's previous performances, we can assume that a lot more thought goes into their batting order. The fans, on the other hand, had a lot of fun while watching the two openers indulge in childlike fun.

Me and my mate in street cricket going for toss to say who gonna bat first #PAKvsAUS — . (@GoneForDuck) November 29, 2019

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak live streaming, schedule and all match details for the Pink-ball Test

As the play remains stopped because of rain, 22 overs have been bowled and Australia are 70-1. Joe Burns could only face nine balls before he was removed by Shaheen Afridi as he knicked one to Mohammad Rizwan. Warner is currently looking solid as he remains unbeaten on 45 and promising newcomer Marnus Labuschagne bats on 18.

ALSO READ | AUS vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and preview

Australia look to induce a whitewash on Pakistan

The Australians will definitely be aiming at winning this match especially after their dominant win at the Gabba. David Warner shined with the bat as he made 154 and Marnus Labuschagne made 185. No Pakistani batsman could really anchor any of their innings together except Babar Azam, who scored a well-made century in the second innings, but to no avail. On the bowling front, Mitchell Starc picked up seven wickets, Josh Hazlewood picked up six, and Pat Cummins picked up five. Australia won by an innings and five runs.

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Pakistan cricketers win hearts for treating Indian cab driver in Brisbane