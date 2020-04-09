Australia Forced To Postpone June 2020's Tour Of Bangladesh Amidst Coronavirus Fears

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s proposed tour to Bangladesh in June 2020 has been officially postponed by the respective boards of both nations. Australia were initially scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series from June 11 to June 23. The Test matches were confirmed to form a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Coronavirus strikes Cricket Australia again

While speaking with the reporters, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts expressed his regret over postponing Australian cricket team’s tour to Bangladesh. He also thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for their stance that led both the councils to reach a mutual decision. Kevin Roberts further said that while they will honour their commitment by touring later, the safety of their fans and cricketers is currently the No.1 priority for both the boards.

A few days before the official announcement, Australia Test captain Tim Paine also predicted that Australia’s tour of Bangladesh could be postponed. Tim Paine is scheduled to remain as Australia’s Test captain for the upcoming Australian home season, which will see the ‘Kangaroos’ take on the visiting Indian team for four Test matches. With sudden postponements and cancellations of immediate cricketing affairs, the already packed international window by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to get further crammed.

ICC T20 World Cup and overall impact of coronavirus on cricket

Due to the rising coronavirus outbreak, the ICC recently delayed its entire cricketing schedule. The postponement of the Test series between Bangladesh and Australia makes it the second World Test Championship assignment after England cricket players were sent back home from Sri Lanka in March. Australia are currently scheduled to host the much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup between October 18 and November 15. However, there are several reports circulating that the showpiece event is also likely to be postponed if the outbreak is not contained.

