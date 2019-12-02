Australia In These Conditions Will Take Some Beating: Michael Vaughan Names Team That Can

Michael Vaughan has been trying to make an impact on social media for quite a while. On most of the occasions, he gets trolled for his comments but there are instances when he is appreciated as well. Vaughan had led England to an Ashes series win over arch-rivals Australia in 2005 and used to enjoy a healthy competition against the Aussies during his playing days. After Australia registered a comprehensive series win against Pakistan on Monday, Michael Vaughan warned the Aussies about a team that can give them a tough time.

Michael Vaughan picks this team to beat Australia at home

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test match at the Adelaide Oval to complete a clean sweep in this bilateral series. However, Michael Vaughan warned the Tim Paine-led side about one team that can be tough for them to handle. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former English skipper wrote that the current Australian team in these conditions are going to take some beating and that only Team India have the tools to do so at this stage.

This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating ... Only @BCCI #India have the tools to do so at this stage imo ... #AUSvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2019

India Tour of Australia

India will be playing a four-match Test series against Australia Down Under in December 2020. This series will take place after the conclusion of next year's ICC World T20. It remains to be seen whether one of the Tests will be played under lights which will make the tour more interesting.

Tim Paine takes a dig at Virat Kohli

While addressing the media after beating Pakistan at the 'Gabba', Australian skipper Tim Paine in a cheeky manner hoped that Virat Kohli would agree to play a pink-ball Test match in Australia next year.

''We'll certainly try and we'll have to run that by Virat. We'll get an answer by him at some stage I'm sure," said Tim Paine as the press box erupted in laughter.

When asked whether they will be hoping to play the pink-ball Test in Brisbane, here's what Paine had to say. ''That's where we like to start our summer and it has been for a long, long time except for last summer. As I said, we'll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even get a pink-ball Test if he's in a good mood. So we'll wait and see. Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference post-Bangladesh win, Virat Kohli said that if the team gets the permission then they are ready to play the pink-ball Test against anyone and that too anywhere.

