WATCH: Scary Moment As Labuschagne Takes Pull Shot Full On The Head Point-blank

Marnus Labuschagne has been having quite an adventurous outing in the ongoing second Test match at the Adelaide Oval which is being played under lights. His superb century had helped Australia post a formidable total in the first innings. Nonetheless, on the field, he was hilariously scolded by his skipper Tim Paine who had asked him to bowl and took a juggling catch at short leg earlier on Day 4 as well. However, he had a near escape at the same fielding position later on in the same day.

WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne's heart-in-mouth moment as ball pops out of his hands

Labuschagne struck on the helmet

It happened in the 73rd over of Pakistan's second innings which was bowled by Pat Cummins. On the final delivery, Mohammad Rizwan played a pull shot on the backfoot off Cummins' length ball on the off stump. An alert Marnus Labuschagne saw it coming and quickly ducked himself as the ball struck him on his helmet. Nonetheless, the youngster could not recover quickly as the batsmen set off for a quick single. At the same time, Labuschagne also had no clue where the ball was but he indicated that all was well once he was back on his feet when Rizwan had apologised to him.

A big tick to:

- Rizwan's pull shot

- Labuschagne's reflexes

Marnus Labuschagne juggles but holds on to one at short leg

Marnus Labuschagne took a good but a difficult catch to get rid of Ifthikar Ahmed on Day 4 of the second Test to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother. It happened in the 68th over bowled by Nathan Lyon. On the second delivery, Lyon had bowled a flighted delivery on the middle and leg stump. Meanwhile, Ifthikar Ahmed looked to defend the ball but due to the extra bounce, the ball deflected off his gloves and went to the right of Marnus Labuschagne who was stationed at short leg. Labuschagne quickly reacted by turning to his right but nearly dropped the ball in the first attempt. Nonetheless, he put in a dive and took and caught the ball in the second attempt.

