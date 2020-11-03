Ellyse Perry Turns 30: Netizens Post Top Birthday Wishes For World Cup-winning Cricketer

Australia's Ellyse Perry is one of the most recognized names in women's cricket. She has successfully carved a niche for herself and has earned a massive fan following globally with her stellar performances over the years. Interestingly, Perry has represented the Australian national team in both cricket as well as football. The dynamic sports star rings in her 30th birthday on Tuesday.

Ellyse Perry birthday: Fans wish the cricketer on her 30th birthday

Perry, who is currently plying her trade with the Sydney Sixers team in the Women's Big Bash League, has earned several accomplishments in her illustrious career. She debuted for the national side at the age of 16 and became the youngest Australian to feature in international cricket. Having featured in several Women's T20 World Cup over the years, she has been a part of the winning side 5 times.

Perry has emerged as an elite all-rounder for the Australian women's team. With her dependable batting and disciplined medium-fast bowling, she is a vital cog for both her national as well as Women's Big Bash League team. The 30-year-old is a global superstar and received birthday wishes from all over the world on her special day.

Happy birthday to a 'once in a generation player', Ellyse Perry 🎉



🎥 Here's what her team-mates Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy had to say about playing alongside the star all-rounder 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uDobPWMBEV — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2020

🎂 Wishing a very happy birthday to our skipper, @EllysePerry!



Hope it's been a good one for you, Pez! 🥳🎉#smashemsixers #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/8LIdCNKi26 — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) November 3, 2020

Happy Birthday Lady Superstar of Cricket @EllysePerry 🎂🎂

God Bless You 👍 — SuRyA™ (@kingmakerrr999) November 3, 2020

Happy Birthday to the best and the cutest all rounder the world has ever seen Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes ⁦@EllysePerry

⁩ #HappyBirthdayEllysePerry ⁦ pic.twitter.com/MrG6hPMJjW — Thakur Omkar soam (@Rajputomkar19) November 3, 2020

Arguably the greatest female international cricketer ever, with 4864 runs and 297 wickets to her name across formats for Australia.

Happy Birthday, @EllysePerry



THE G.O.A.T 🐐#EllysePerry



© @circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/f5IctuytkM — Meftah Uddin (@uddin_meftah) November 3, 2020

Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful women in world 😍❤️ @EllysePerry I'm a huge fan of you,

you are amezing cricketer and awesome all-rounder.

Lot's of love from India ❤️

Stay happy beautiful 😊✌️ pic.twitter.com/LlvJ7TQDlo — yavan (@yavamahi209) November 3, 2020

Ellyse Perry stats

The all-rounder has featured in all three formats for her country. She is widely appreciated for her remarkable limited-overs performances. Perry has featured in 120 T20Is for Australia and has amassed 1218 runs at an average of 28.3. She has 112 wickets to her name in the format with an outstanding economy rate of 5.86. In 112 ODIs, the star all-rounder has scored 3022 runs and has scalped 150 wickets.

She has fared exceptionally well in the Women's Big Bash League as well. Perry is the captain of the Sydney Sixers side in the league. The cricketer has 2,646 runs to her name in 73 matches, whereas she has also taken 33 wickets. She was also named as Wisden's Leading Women's Cricketer of the year in 2019 for her exceptional all-rounder exploits. Ellyse Perry is the first sportsperson to participate in both ICC Cricket World Cup, as well as the FIFA World Cup. She also is the first cricketer to achieve the feat of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

