Brett Lee Prefers His Younger Brother As A Better Player; Claims he Has An Improved Edge

Former Australian cricket team pacer Brett Lee was one of the best fast bowlers of his era and used to rattle the batsmen with his serious pace. Lee had a successful career, taking out notable batsmen such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Rahul Dravid. Lee also achieved a lot of milestones throughout his career and was one key member of the Australian team from 2003 to 2011.

Brett Lee played 322 international matches for Australia

Lee picked up 718 international wickets and also picked up 19 five-wicket hauls throughout his career

Brett Lee is also the fastest bowler to reach 350 ODI wickets

Brett Lee believes his brother was better than him

Brett Lee recently said in an interview with Jio Cinema that his brother Grant Lee was better than him and his brother Shane Lee. Shane played 45 ODIs for Australia and picked up 48 wickets throughout his entire career.

My little brother, Grant. Shane and I both played for Australia and Grant was better than either of us. But he came to the age of 18 and said, I am not really enjoying my cricket. And Shane said, well, if you're not enjoying it, then leave. And he left.

Brett Lee further mentioned being aware that Grant was quick at the age of 17 when he began to play grade cricket in Sydney. Lee picked up 310 wickets in Tests, 380 wickets in ODIs, and 28 wickets in T20Is, respectively.

Maybe sixteen. I was playing with the grades, and I was always fastest in U12 and 14. At 16, playing in Sydney grade, going from regional grade to Sydney grade against the big boys, that's when I thought, okay, this is going to be challenging. But at sixteen, I thought I knew I'd hurry up.

Brett Lee also shed light on his nickname 'Binga' and said that it comes from a chain of Chinese Australian-owned stores.

In Australia, specifically Sydney, there is a chain of electrical shops called Bingley's and it is as simple as that. It is a Chinese Australian-owned brand since 1957 and it used to always be Bing when the kid was growing up. Yeah, so it started with Binglee and then Binga.

Brett Lee was part of the Australian cricket team which won the 2003 ODI World Cup, 2007 ODI World Cup, 2006 Champions Trophy, and the 2009 Champions Trophy.