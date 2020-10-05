Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Delhi: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Lead H2H Stats In Rivalry

Bangalore are all set to take on Delhi in Match 19 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday, October 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore vs Delhi live contest will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Both the sides are coming on the back of comprehensive victories in their last games. While Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets, Delhi defeated Kolkata by 18 runs.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Preity Zinta slams Virat Kohli's critics post Bangalore's Super Over win

Delhi and Bangalore are placed at the second and third place respectively in the Dream11 IPL points table with three wins and a solitary loss. Both the teams have a golden opportunity to win this clash and go at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore and Delhi squads are packed with some prominent players in the shortest format of the game, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards. As Bangalore gear up to take on Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record

According to the Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record, both teams have faced each other on 23 instances. It is Virat Kohli's men who edge out Delhi, 14-8 in the Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record. One game between the two sides was abandoned due to rain in the 2015 season in Bengaluru.

During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games where Delhi emerged victorious on both occasions. They first won the away game by four wickets and also triumphed in the reverse fixture by 16 runs. Bangalore's average score against Delhi is 154 while Delhi's is slightly better with 161.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai vs Delhi rivalry: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan lead H2H stats

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the Bangalore vs Delhi head to head record, it is Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli who has scored the most number of runs against Delhi with 849 runs to his name. On the other hand, for Delhi, it is opener Shikhar Dhawan who leads the top-scorers charts against Bangalore with 480 runs. Virat Kohli, who couldn't get going in the first three matches of the Dream11 IPL 2020, was back amongst the runs in their last game as he scored a match-winning 72 from 53 balls.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers win Super Over for Bangalore; watch video

Virat Kohli's performance will be crucial for Bangalore if they are to end on the right side of the result. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan has had some good starts in the tournament but the southpaw hasn't quite converted the starts into big scores. Shikhar Dhawan will look to play a big knock in the Bangalore vs Delhi live game on Monday.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for Bangalore against Delhi with 14 scalps to his name. On the other hand, for Delhi, it is Amit Mishra who has bagged the most number of wickets against Bangalore with the right-arm pacer accounting for 9 wickets.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab vs Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Mohammad lead head-to-head

SOURCE: BANGALORE & DELHI IPL TEAMS INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.