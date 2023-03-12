IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To KS Bharat After Latter Denies Single - WATCH

In the ongoing 4th Day of the 4th Test between India and Australia, India is about to take the lead, courtesy of the two centurions viz. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. While Shubman Gill scored his century on Day 3, Day 4 belonged to Kohli, who registered a Test hundred after 3 and a half years. However, during the day an instance occurred where Virat Kohli's innings could have been cut short.

After Ravindra Jadeja got out, KS Bharat was promoted up the order. He did contribute to the Indian innings but at the start, he said no to a quick call of Kohli for a single. As a consequence Bharat had to endure a stare from Kohli, which fans refer to as the death stare. Take a look at what happened.

This is very shameful reaction from Virat Kohli towards youngster KS Bharat



Sad to see a youngster being Demotivated by someone's Ego💔pic.twitter.com/ygg3eDhcZl — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) March 12, 2023

Following this episode, Bharat settled in his stride and added 84 runs with Kohli. Bharat showcased his explosive batting when he hit Cameron Green for 21 runs.

Soon after, Bharat departed after making 44 off 88 balls.

Virat Kohli registers 28th Test ton

While a stare to KS Bharat was a small highlight of the day, the biggest one has to be Virat Kohli ending the century draught in Tests to mark 28th in the circuit. The moment that millions of fans were waiting for came in the 139th over of the innings when Kohli took a single off Nathan Lyon's delivery. The crowd erupted after Kohli reached the milestone of 75 international hundreds.

Watch the moment:

The 75th Century from Virat Kohli 🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/v8db6dKZLf — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 12, 2023

After making the century, Virat Kohli is going strong and has breached the 150-mark as well. Axar Patel is currently batting with him, who is about to complete his 50. India are past the 500-run mark. As of now, the score is 503/5 after 166 overs. Click here to know the live updates.