Azam Khan Comes Up With A Twisted Technique To Save His Wicket In A PSL Match

Azam Khan, the son of former Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman and 1992 World Cup winner Moin Khan saved his wicket in a bizarre manner during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. This was yet another incident in the ongoing edition of the tournament which has already become controversial after Umar Akmal had confessed that he had met a bookie just days before the competition and then a member of the Karachi Kings was found using his phone in the team dugout during a live match.

Azam Khan's new technique of saving his wicket

This had happened during the Quetta Gladiators' run chase of 157. Khan along with former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed were anchoring their team's innings and that is when the youngster had come up with a unique technique of saving his wicket. While the duo had decided to take a run, Azam lost the balance of his bat while trying in getting to the other end but did not let it slip away from his hands. The top of the wood was in his hand while the handle was pointing towards the ground. In the end, the batsman managed to complete his run with the bat inverted. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

If you hold the bat upside down, you get to the crease early

The Legend Azam Khan#PSLV2020 pic.twitter.com/JiXsIHIeOk — Faizan Rasul (@FaizanRasul11) February 23, 2020

Netizens have a gala time

The netizens had a gala time after watching the youngster do something which was not only unusual but was also out of the box. Here's how they reacted.

Azam Khan redefining cricket. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NIUDRJC8P3 — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) February 23, 2020

Reminded me of this one 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZnJ0zH2GFO — Virat's short-arm Jab #🇦🇺🇮🇳🇯🇵🇺🇸🤝 (@iUPSCi) February 23, 2020

Azam Khan top-scored with a solid 46 and was also involved in an 85-run stand for the fourth wicket as Quetta Gladiators got the better of the Karachi Kings by five wickets. His innings had come in 30 balls at a strike rate of 153.33 which included four boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Earlier, the hosts were restricted to 156/9 in their 20 overs courtesy of a disciplined bowling attack by the Quetta bowlers. The top-order batsmen had got off to good starts but they failed in converting them into big scores. Only Alex Hales managed to top-score with 29. Muhammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/33 in his four overs at an economy rate of 8.25. Khan was also adjudged Man of the Match for his vital knock.

